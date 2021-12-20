Police mum on probe into disappearance of retired Correctional Services employee after R100k taken from his bank account

Cape Town - Two years ago, Quinton Bradley Plaatjies went on early retirement after being employed at the Department of Correctional Services for more than 35 years. In October last year, he vanished, and police are now investigating how two people allegedly withdrew R100 000 in cash from his bank account after his disappearance. The search for Plaatjies, who disappeared after receiving millions in his retirement payout, has been widened to the rest of the country. His bank account has since been frozen.

Police have remained mum on the investigation and stated that they did not want to jeopardise the case, which was at a fragile and sensitive stage. The case has been handed over to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit which is are assisting the Missing Persons Unit with the matter. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, declined to comment on the funds taken from the account and said police were unable to provide further information on the case in order not to compromise the investigation.

“Due to the sensitivity of the case, there is no further information which can be divulged,” she said. Quinton Plaatjies’ vehicle which was found abandoned. SUPPLIED Naidu said they were appealing for information about Plaatjies' whereabouts. “According to police information, recently retired Quinton Bradley Plaatjies was staying with friends in Nysschen Street in Ext 29 Bethelsdorp for the last three months. His friends last saw him on October 30, 2020, when they went away for two days.

“On their return on November 1, 2020, they found that all his belongings were still at the house; however, he and his car were gone.” The family said the two people who withdrew money from his account had been caught on CCTV footage, which has yet to be released publicly, with the possible prospect of assisting the investigation. Plaatjies’ family, who live in Somerset East in the Eastern Cape, contacted the missing persons organisation TracknTrace, which operates from Cape Town, with the hopes of finding answers about their brother.

The family said Plaatjies received a payout of close to R4 million and that he left his home to visit relatives in Bethelsdorp and was never seen again. Plaatjies’ brand new Ford Ecosport was found abandoned on November 7, 2020, outside of Beer Shack, Humewood, in Gqeberha. Plaatjies’ two siblings said they have had sleepless nights worrying about him.

His sister, Melanie de Lange, said they believed Plaatjies was enjoying his retirement when they had less contact with him, following his visit to Qgeberha. “He was part of the management team at Correctional Services and, in 2019, he took early retirement and left to visit family in Gqeberha,” said De Lange. “He took me into the bedroom one day after he had received his money and told me had received a payout of close to R4 million; he had worked hard for that money, nearly 37 years. “A cousin of ours made contact with us towards the end of October [saying] that they had left for Humansdorp and that was the last time they saw him.

“This cousin was the one who he had been staying with. My brother was a free spirit and we thought he was enjoying his retirement. In November, 2020, we received a call from the police that my brother’s car was found outside Beer Shack and the window had been smashed.” De Lange said they became worried and opened up a missing persons case, noting that Plaatjies had left behind his false teeth, which he would never leave home without. “He was very concerned about his looks and would never leave without his teeth.”

De Lange explained the investigation intensified when they were notified that a large sum of money had been taken from Plaatjies Capitec bank account and that the suspects were apparently seen on CCTV. “The bank statements showed there was R100 000 withdrawn from his account,” she said. “It was a man and woman seen on camera, and the woman was dressed in a [robe] and the man was wearing a cap and they wore masks. They must have forced my brother to give the pin and they must have had access to his cellphone.” Attempts were also made to reach Plaatjies’ cousin for comment, but calls to his cellphone went straight to voicemail.