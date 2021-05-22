Police nab Mfuleni triple murder suspect

Ten months after the brutal murder of three family members in Mfuleni, police have finally arrested a man believed to be the mastermind behind the attack.

Nearly a year ago Nomaphelo Kebe, 45, and her two children, Wendy, 23, and Sive, 17, were gunned down at their Mfuleni home. The family car was taken, torched and abandoned on a field nearby.

And after months of anguish family members said they were relieved that they could finally get answers on what happened the night the three were killed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the police arrested a 39-year-old suspect on Friday in Khayelitsha, who was expected to make a court appearance in Blue Downs on Monday. “More suspects are being sought and our investigation is still under way.”

The only surviving family member, Sarafinah Sara, said the family was relieved an arrest has been made.

“It has been a difficult time for us all and when we got the call that a suspect had been arrested there was relief,” she said.

“There were rumours about me for a while but I am relieved this has finally happened and our family can get some answers and hopefully find closure somehow.”

At the time the triple murder sparked outrage in the community with residents calling for police action and swift arrests.

Wendy, who was a final-year student at Cape Peninsula University of Technology, was studying to be a teacher while her brother was a Grade 11 pupil at a high school in Port Elizabeth.

Weekend Argus