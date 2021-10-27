Police officers caught on camera firing shots on women in Delft arrested

Cape Town – The four police officers who were caught on camera opening fire on women and children using a shotgun have been identified and arrested. The shocking incident took place in Delft on a Saturday night last month and was captured on CCTV cameras. The cops were also seen slapping a 17-year-old girl during the incident in Crocodile Street.

“The police officers on the CCTV footage were identified as members from the National Intervention Unit in Pretoria and were arrested and detained,” said IPID spokesperson Grace Langa. “The four members of SAPS are appearing today at Bellville Magistrate’s Court on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and common assault,” Langa said. The case is being investigated by a senior investigator from IPID. The officers were released on warning and will be back in court next year on February 16.

The cops have been identified as Sergeant Ntuthuko Dladla, Constable Francious Monyai, Warrant officers James Mokitle and Setlole Motabogi. Langa explained that the women were sitting outside their home chatting when the four officers arrived. “It is alleged that the officers, four of them, drove past the ladies and greeted them. After greeting, one of the officers asked if they wanted to take a ride with them,” she said.

Langa said that one of the women declined and asked why the officers were stopping. The officers then got out of the vehicle and started assaulting them. “One of them was hit by a rubber bullet on the stomach, hence we charged them with assault GBH. Fortunately, it is not a deep wound,” she said. Delft CPF spokesperson Pastor Charles George welcomed the arrest.

“We are happy about it, this sends a strong signal to other officers working in Delft. I understand their frustration, the area is volatile, but they had no right to act the way they did,” he said. George said that the victims were still traumatised following the incident. “I visit them and they tell me when they see a van, the incident plays again on their minds,” hr said.