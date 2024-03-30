Cape Town - As the Oranjezicht Market enters its tenth year, the V&A Waterfront together with market founder, Sheryl Ozinsky, has announced it will be part of a R20 billion transformation programme. The market, a community farmers-style market for independent local farmers and artisanal food producers, is expected to relocate in the next six to 12 months.

The V&A Waterfront plans to construct a wooden shed with the design of a well-known architect. It will house the market for the next five to seven years before moving to a permanent location within the new development. Earlier this month, the V&A Waterfront confirmed the upgrade would be rolled out in phases over the next 15 to 20 years and that developers will break ground in 2025. The expansion is expected to create tourism, economic, residential and job opportunities. Donald Kau, V&A Waterfront Communications, told Weekend Argus the public participation process would begin soon so not much could be communicated in the interim.

“We should be able to share in detail the plans for the development of Granger Bay in a few weeks once our development application is advertised for public participation,” he said. “As per a note shared by the Market, the OZ Market is staying in the Waterfront. It will not close. “It makes an important contribution to the community, the visitor experience and for the traders there. We have plans to improve it, in a better structure, for all-year trading, larger space for trading, within the Granger Bay location still.

“This is still months away as their statement says. “We will happily share more details in the coming weeks when we can also share images and renders.” The Oranjezicht Market is set for a move as the V&A Waterfront undergoes its transformation of R20bn. file image According to the V&A, Ozinsky began the Farm Market nearly 10 years ago and wanted to create a sense of community where fresh produce and conversations were made.

The farm was founded and operated for years as a non-profit organisation. From December 2017, the Market was sold and has been operating as an independent private company using the OZCF brand under licence. The market and the farm continue to work together closely according to their web page. Ozinsky told that as much as they were excited about the change, they were nervous, but open to the transformation process.

They enjoyed great support from the V&A itself and hoped to uphold the legacy and reputation of the market, Ozinsky said. “We are excited as the Oranjezicht Market that Cape Town will be getting a development of that scale and size. “However, that means massive changes for the market. We have been at this current location for nine years. We were hoping to celebrate our tenth and maybe that will still happen.

“But we have to look forward to moving and the V&A Waterfront’s CEO, David Green has been incredible to the market. They are building a wooden shed designed by a wellknown architect that will house the market for the next five to seven years. “Thereafter the market will move to its permanent location perhaps somewhere in the development, maybe in seven to 10 years. “It is not an easy thing to move a market of this scale and we hope that we can continue to make it work in such a way that Capetonians can be proud of their market, and that we can continue to support all the entrepreneurs that work at this market and the farmers that supply the market and the suppliers that supply the market.

“We have built up a very valuable chain of incredible people, who work extremely hard to produce the best of the best, and to showcase our country, which makes us extremely proud that we can produce the quality that we do. “Many people come from all over the world and they cannot believe we are sourcing from a two-hour radius from Cape Town.” It as important to maintain what has been built, Ozinsky added.

“Therefore it is imperative that this model continues to survive and continues to thrive,” she added. “There are many logistical issues that we have to maintain and improve upon. No one can take great memories away from us but it is an amazing opportunity and in a custom made building in the final phase, once the V&A announces their plans. “We do not have the final design yet.”

Previously, Eddie Andrews, the City’s deputy mayor and mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, confirmed the plans would go ahead with the input of the City and the public this year. Kau also said the V&A was in the process of applying for an additional 440 000m² in development rights across its entire current footprint, with the majority of new build planned to be in the Granger Bay precinct. Granger Bay will be developed as a residentially led, mixed-use development with significant public and cultural amenities, including re-establishing public access to the ocean edge.