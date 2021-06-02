Premier Alan Winde stands with LGBTQI+ community

Cape Town - In celebration of Pride Month, Premier Alan Winde took to social media yesterday to acknowledge the Western Cape’s LGBTQI+ community, stating that he stands with the community in pride and solidarity.

“I also want to use this opportunity to strongly condemn all acts of violence committed against the community. I encourage all of our residents to work towards creating a safer, more tolerant society where we are united in our diversity,” said Winde.

Leader of Luleki Sizwe and LGBTQI+ activist Ndumie Funda said that while she commended the premier on his acknowledgement of the queer community in the Western Cape, she believed that there was a lot more that needed to be done.

“They need to be visible, we need them to be hands-on with issues facing the people on the ground. We need more than verbal support. When three members of the LGBTQI+ community were brutally murdered in recent weeks, nothing was said.

“Heading to elections all political parties will talk about their policies that claim to support the LGBTQI+ community whereas in reality they are not helping.We need leaders that support us beyond election fever,” she said.

Funda said the importance of Pride Month speaks to the fact that it commemorates the lives of the LGBTQI+ fallen heroes who died in the struggle of liberating the queer community and that this is a struggle that continues.

“We remember the brutality and the stripping of the dignity of LGBTQI+ people because of their sexuality.

“It started in the US in 1969 where it was a commemoration and fighting for the right to dignity despite sexual orientation. In South Africa and for African people it is even more important, as it is more than mere commercialisation it's about awareness and the continuation of our struggle.

“We gather to express our pride. We have different pride events in different provinces for different people. In townships we have Khumbula pride, where the focus is on the African queer community. Most importantly we spread awareness which has been even more important now in light of the brutality being faced by the community in recent weeks.”

Cape Peninsula University of Technology third year student Ryan de Villiers who is also a part of the LGBTQI+ community said that it was important for Pride Month to be celebrated in the province due to the horrible acts committed against members of the community.

“As far the history of the queer community goes,it is so important that it is taught in schools,it brings understanding,empathy and tolerance to the youth,so that past mistakes made can be learnt from.Young members of the LGBTQI+ community will also feel more accepted in places of formal education,” said De Villiers.

