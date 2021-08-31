Priest robbed at gunpoint inside church

Cape Town - Police are on the lookout for suspects that fled in a VW Polo Classic and valuables, belonging to a priest. The car and valuables belong to a priest who was robbed at gunpoint inside the New Apostolic Church in Paulus Way, Grassy Park.

Police are hunting for the robber who fled with the priest’s VW blue Polo Classic, cash and jewellery. Police said the robber entered the church grounds just after 5pm and threatened the priest with a firearm while demanding his personal possessions. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said no arrest had been made.

“The complainant alleged that a male entered the church, threatened him with a firearm, requested his valuables, took cash, jewellery and his VW blue Polo Classic. The suspect then drove off with the complainant's vehicle. Suspect unknown, no arrest.” A voice note also circulated via WhatsApp from the congregation, informing people about what had happened. “One of our fellow priests was robbed inside the New Apostolic Church in Paulus Street, a guy came inside with a gun and locked him up in one of the training rooms and they also stole his car. We are at the police station now, it is nowhere safe now.”