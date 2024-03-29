Primary schools get refurbished kitchens

De Waveren Primary School in Ruyterwacht and Northway Primary School in Ravensmead are cooking up a storm since receiving refurbished kitchens and dining facilities courtesy of GrandWest. During site visits to the schools last year, GrandWest determined that the existing kitchens and dining facilities were not safe spaces in which to prepare or serve meals to learners.

Once engineers determined the scope and scale of the project, the Socio-Economic Development (SED) team got to work to make the project a reality for 2024. “Northway Primary approached us for a computer laboratory, but during our site visit we noticed the poor condition of the kitchen area and decided to fund this project for an entirely new facility. “Similarly, we noticed that Northway Primary’s kitchen and dining area was far too small and not a safe space for the learners or those preparing the meals,” said GrandWest general manager Mervyn Naidoo.

“Ultimately we spent R200 000 to increase the size and upgrade Northway Primary School’s kitchen and dining area, and R311 000 at De Waveren Primary School for a similar refurbishment. We equipped the spaces with electricity and gas tanks as well as plumbing for washing areas and a geyser to supply hot water.” Outside, the roofs and gutters were repaired and the buildings painted, while inside the kitchens were fitted out with lockable doors, serving hatches, dividing walls, new ceilings with LED lighting, windows, tiled flooring, kitchen cupboards, shelves and other storage space.

Each kitchen now has sinks and stainless steel tables, while De Waveren Primary has also received appliances such as ovens, extractor fans, freezers and fridges. Naidoo said: “The kitchen and dining areas we first saw were not fit for purpose, but now they’re serving up smiles with every dish.” De Waveren Primary School has been serving the Ruyterwacht community since 1939. The school has 582 pupils and 19 teachers at the school.