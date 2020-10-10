Probe into rise in police brutality cases

Cape Town - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) are investigating several police brutality cases.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said there was a backlog in cases that the directorate is working on and there’s a plan in place to eradicate the rising number of police misconduct cases.

“Ipid condemns this conduct. Furthermore, the directorate is working with SAPS (about) the professionalism of police officers through station lectures, educating the police of the mandate of Ipid and implications of transgressing the laws,” said Cola.

In the most recent case, police in Heidelberg were being investigated after two prisoners died in custody.

Henry Oktober, who died in hospital from alleged police brutality, named the officers who are said to have assaulted him. He was arrested and held overnight in police holding cells for being drunk in public while another man was found hanging in a holding cell at the Heidelberg police station.