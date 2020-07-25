Queen’s Park High mourns loss of 'humble teacher'

Cape Town – Flowers, notes from students and staff as well as pictures filled the foyer of Queen’s Park High School yesterday. Covid-19 claimed the life of their beloved teacher, Dereck John Dreyer. In honour of the fallen educator, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) held a drive-through memorial. For 20 minutes they sang and rejoiced in his name while maintaining social distancing. A staff member at the school said he would be sorely missed.

She added it all happened so fast.

“We were told on June 26 he was hospitalised at Rondebosch Medical Centre. He went straight into ICU but we heard he was okay. By the Saturday we heard he was well but going for dialysis. Then Monday came and we heard that he had a massive heart attack. We then got the bad news,” said the staff member.

“This is the first of its kind in our region. He was one of our most reliable comrades. He was loyal, dedicated and a disciplined comrade of the organisation. He was a very trustworthy and a humble person. He was a homebody.

“The problem started when schools opened,” said Juwa Dimamande from Sadtu.

He said Dreyer was not a sickly person and at age 56 did not drink or smoke, maintaining good health.

Dreyer was the geography and tourism teacher at the school.

Principal Nicolene Abrahams told the Weekend Argus Dreyer was known for his professionalism and dry sense of humour. “He was very well-read and engaged in informative conversations,” said Abrahams.

There will be a virtual memorial service for him on July 28 on Facebook and Zoom. Queen’s Park will also host a memorial on August 4 because of the closure of schools.

Weekend Argus