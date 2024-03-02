Cape Town - A new transport infrastructure project linking Franschhoek with Paarl has been touted as an economic booster for local businesses. The road project, which started in June 2022, was on track to be completed in the second quarter of the 2024/25 financial year.

“Main Road 201 (known as the R301) is an important Class 2 rural road that forms part of the provincial road network, linking Franschhoek with Paarl. “This section of Main Road 201 consists of a single carriageway with two surfaced lanes and surfaced shoulders. Under this contract, 3.9 km of Main Road 201 between the N1 (km 58.70) and Kliprug Road (km 62.60) will be upgraded to a dual carriageway,” the provincial department of infrastructure said. Acting department head, Chantal Smith, said the success of the road network in the Western Cape rested on the province’s strategy of maintaining a rigorous preventive and periodic road maintenance programme.

“Our future focus on upgrading roads where we can is vital to ensuring that we anticipate needs and respond proactively. This project costs over R200 million and is set to be completed during the second quarter of the 2024/25 financial year,” Smith said. Infrastructure MEC, Tertuis Simmers, said: “In an area where we see vital agricultural and tourism activity, this road is of critical importance in the larger road network in Drakenstein. In the absence of reliable rail infrastructure, road maintenance becomes the backbone of the agriculture and tourism economies. Investing in the upkeep of our roads is not just an investment in transportation but in the prosperity of the region.” He said a target was set for 20 000 person-days of work to be created on the project, which translated to 200 work opportunities.