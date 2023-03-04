Cape Town: The political mercury is soaring in the DA in the run-up to the party’s federal congress. With only a few weeks to go until congress, where a new party executive is to be elected, DA members are fighting tooth and nail to win the political rat race.

The following positions are to be elected: federal leader, the federal chairperson, and three deputy federal chairpersons. Furthermore, members of the Federal Council elect a chairperson and two deputies, as well as chairperson of finance. Any federal congress position requires the votes of about 2 000 delegates. Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse will contest against John Steenhuisen for party leader. She launched her campaign on January 30 at the Hector Pieterson Memorial in Soweto.

Phalatse said her work as a technocrat and leading the multi-party coalition in Johannesburg had "sufficiently prepared" her for the position. On January 26, Phalatse was ousted as mayor for a second time during a motion of no confidence. If Steenhuisen's bid is successful, it will be his second term.

The incumbent federal chair is Ivan Meyer and as previously reported by the Weekend Argus he will contest his position once again. The three deputy’s are Refiloe Ntsekhe, Anton Bredell and Jacque Smalle, with former chief whip Natasha Mazzone and former party spokesperson Solly Malatsi contesting one of the trio’s positions. Ntsekhe will run a re-election campaign. “If elected federal deputy chairperson, I will advocate for meaningful resources in activist training and development to boost the quality and depth of our activists as they are lifeblood of our ground war operations,” said Malatsi.

“I will also advocate for more support to empower councillors in caucuses where we are not in government, with the skills and tools to drive issues that affect their communities in councils to showcase the DA’s alternative solutions,” he said. “I will always stand up for our party, even during tough times.” Dion George, incumbent federal finance leader, will contest his position.

For a position on the federal council, members need the support of 150 delegates. The incumbent federal council chair is Helen Zille and by the look of her social media entries, it’s evident that she will stand again. The three deputies under Zille’s division are Thomas Walters, Ashor Sarupen and James Masango.

Meanwhile, in Ekurhuleni, the political rift is widening with municipal staff accusing DA mayor Tania Campbell of being “unfit for the role”. “She is a dictator (and it) has made councillors very unhappy in the party,” said an insider. “She’s racist and rude! Please don’t ask me about her – she’s a sore point for me!” said another.

Another insider said FedEx regrets putting her into government. "The DA is sometimes tricky… but one colleague once said if we went into a by-election in Ekurhuleni, we will lose.“ DA communications director Richard Newton told Weekend Argus that no allegations had been levelled against Campbell.

"These are unsubstantiated allegations and if no complaints have been laid they remain as such," said Newton. "There are mechanisms in place both internally and outside the party structures for complaints to be laid and investigated. These are serious allegations that are being made." Allegations of nepotism also surfaced.

In a leaked audio recording, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi lashed out at DA “cadre deployment“ in the municipality. “Kim Clarke, the daughter of the mayor’s sister (Michelle Clarke) is employed in the office of the mayor in Ekurhuleni,” said Lesufi, asking what the “role” of family was in the municipality. “If you are against cadre deployment, demonstrate,” Lesufi told what sounded like a gathering of ANC supporters.