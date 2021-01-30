Relief at sentence for ’Table Mountain killer’

Cape Town - ”He was ferocious. His eye narrowed, he was focused, his lips were drawn back from his teeth,” This is how Malcolm Esterhuizen described his attack in 2018 by Blessing Bveni, the man known as the Table Mountain killer. Bveni was sentenced to two life sentences plus 33 years, in the Western Cape High Court, this week, for his crimes committed between 2017 and 2018. Bveni was convicted on charges of robbery, assault, attempted robbery, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and two murders. He was arrested on March 14, 2018.

Esterhuizen welcomed the sentencing. He said he was just glad it was over because it was brought back up every time he had to go to court.

“It is good to know he will pay for his crimes. It was like a playground fight that I lost, but he didn't kill me. Remember any landing you can walk away from is a good landing,” said Esterhuizen.

He recalled the fight and how he was knocked off his feet, while on a hike. He said he didn't know why he was being attacked.

“I asked what the hell do you want and he never said anything. Every time I rolled to get up he would kick me down and take a swing at me with a screwdriver,” said Esterhuizen.

Esterhuizen suffered a punctured lung and had multiple stab wounds. His watch, cellphone and Neighbourhood Watch radio, were taken. The radio was one of the items that helped pin Bveni to the case, as it was found at his residence.

Before this attack, Doug Notten was stabbed to death while walking with his wife. Cyclist Ian McPherson was also brutally stabbed to death by Bveni.

Judge Judith Cloete handed down two years imprisonment for the intent to cause grievous bodily harm to David Bucklow. For robbery with aggravating circumstances against Megan Steel, he received seven years. And for attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances against Damien Steel, three years imprisonment. Assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against Julia Norton, three year imprisonment.

Robbery with aggravating circumstances and the murder of Notten, life imprisonment.

Attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances against Esterhuizen 18 years imprisonment. Robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder of McPherson, life imprisonment.

“Moreover the aggravating features far outweigh the mitigating ones on these accounts. The same applies to the attempted Murder of Mr Esterhuizen. In addition, and while it is true that the accused started his crime spree at the age of 29 years, his own actions have demonstrated that he has a very strong likelihood of re-offending and that his prospects of rehabilitation, at least at this stage, are remote,” said Cloete.

Because life imprisonment has been imposed all of these sentences will run concurrently.

“The forensic evidence showed that both Mr Notten and Mr McPherson were subjected to brutal, frenzied attacks with the clear purpose of making sure they would not survive. Both must have died in agony. Mrs Notten witnessed her husband suffering,” said Cloete in her judgement.

She added in the judgement that evidence had established that the accused planned the attacks, and either stalked his victims, or at very least, prayed on defenceless people in fairly remote areas, knowing fully well they would find it very difficult to call for help.

“These factors demonstrate that he is a coward. The attacks on Mr Notten, Mr Esterhuizen and Mr McPherson also demonstrate that the accused has no respect for human life, and had no concern for how his crimes might devastate the loved ones of his murdered victims. He thus appears to be a cruel and cold-hearted individual. He shows no remorse,” read the judgement

Bveni left his home in Zimbabwe, for South Africa, which he entered illegally, due to political unrest and lack of opportunities.

Andy Davies, Friends of Table Mountain chairperson, said they are pleased justice has been served and is appreciative of the efforts of the SANParks tracking team in solving this case.

“Table Mountain is a place of peace and tranquillity and the people of Cape Town should not have to fear violent crimes such as these. Accordingly we urge SANParks to perform a complete review of the Table Mountain safety & security plan to ensure that an adequate level of resources is committed in order to prevent crimes of this nature. Furthermore, we urge Minister Barbara Creecy to follow through with her commitments in March 2020 to set-up functional task teams to address issues such as security,” said Davies.

The prosecutor, Advocate Chris Burke also welcomed the sentence: “I am relieved for the family and friends of the victims who will hopefully feel some solace from the fact that justice was served in this case. I have to commend SAPS and SANParks on the excellent investigation and quick reaction, without which a conviction and two sentences of life imprisonment would not have been possible. Lastly, as a runner myself, I am happy to have helped to make beautiful Table Mountain a safer place to be on and enjoy.”

SANParks chief executive Fundisile Mketeni said: “We hope this will serve as a lesson to criminals who intend on robbing and or assaulting users within the park, that the law will not rest until justice is served on behalf of innocent people.We applaud the court and the judge for the manner in which this case was handled,”

Mketeni said, "This is particularly encouraging to the Rangers and South African Police Services members who made the initial arrest, and spent many days in court during the court proceeding."

Weekend Argus