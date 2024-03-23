Resident raises ‘alarm’ on alarm system nuisance

Cape Town - A Lakeside resident is calling on authorities to tighten the rope around noise pollution by-laws after she claimed she suffered for days on end due to a neighbour’s erratic alarm system while he was on holiday. The 73-year-old resident, who asked not to be identified for fear of being victimised, said she had reached out to local law enforcement and the City for help earlier this year when she was sleep deprived and medicated due an alarm system which went off for hours on end.

She said the problem had since been remedied after her neighbour returned from holiday but that it was a problem that had to be addressed regarding noise pollution caused by alarm systems. “The alarm went off for days during the December and January period and I had contacted law enforcement but they could not do anything and had given me a reference number,” said the agitated woman. She explained she was forced to close all of her windows, sleep using a fan for ventilation and was left with aches and pains.

“On one occasion, it was continuing for almost 24 hours,” she added. “I tried the owner but the son had been left to take care of his affairs while they were on holiday. “I had to close all of my windows and sleep using the fan for ventilation.

“It placed me at a health risk given my age.” Being the owner of an alarm system herself, the woman said she recommends sending the signal to the security company instead of the noise being an inconvenience. “I have a friend who has an alarm system and the signals are sent to the company,” she said.

“The by-laws and how law enforcement deals with such complaints needs to be re-looked. “The noise is a dreadful disturbance and no neighbour ever checks. The houses are so close together that you don’t know from where it is coming from.” Patricia van der Ross, community service and health Mayco member, explained the two main regulations dealing with noise issues – the City’s by-law relating to Streets, Public Places and the Prevention of Noise Nuisances, which is enforced by the City’s Law Enforcement Department; and secondly, the Western Cape Noise Control Regulations, PN 200.

“This addresses noise nuisances and disturbing noise matters, where noise measurements are required, which is enforced by City Health’s Noise Control Section,” she said. “In most cases with alarms, the residents of the building are away. Where we do have access to the occupants, either Law Enforcement or City Health can address the alarm.” According to Crime Watch, load shedding also affects alarm systems, causing the systems to generate a number of additional signals which the control room has to interpret.