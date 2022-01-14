Residents urged to take care as heatwave warning issued for Cape Town

Cape Town – While The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of a heatwave, the City of Cape Town, together with emergency personnel, are asking residents to be cautious while braaing or swimming and simply for their general well-being. Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell said residents should be cautious both indoors and outdoors and remain hydrated and cool.

They advised people to take precautions when making braais and to make sure the flames are completely extinguished when they are finished. “The South African Weather Service has advised that temperatures will drop from tomorrow onwards, although it is common cause that Cape Town has experienced several very hot days of late. “The City urges residents to stay well hydrated, keep out of direct sun as far as possible, and be extremely cautious with flammable materials like cigarette butts and braai fires.

“High temperatures also tend to drive people to the beach and swimming pools and we remind the public to swim only in designated areas and not to consume alcohol on the beaches,” residents were advised with the SA Weather Servie adding: “The general public is urged to only braai in safe and designated areas, to extinguish braai fires completely before leaving, and to refrain from lighting camp fires.” The weather service, together with Russel Meiring of ER24 said people should remain hydrated and look out for swollen ankles from vomiting.

“The heat can also have a potential physical impact and the City advises residents to watch out for swollen ankles, skin inflammation, dizziness, nausea, diarrhoea and fainting. “When the temperature and the humidity is high at the same time or when the temperature exceeds a certain threshold, a person’s ability to cool their bodies through sweating is reduced. This can be a real threat that leads to hyperthermia.” Meiring said the body needed enough fluids to remain hydrated and not have injury.

“According to a warning the South African Weather Service has issued, ER24 is urging people to be cautious. Many people spend large amounts of time outdoors. “Heat injuries can occur when our bodies lose necessary body fluids and produce sweat. These injuries can be severe and can lead to death if untreated,” he said. Any emergency or distress call can be reported to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.