Residents vow to take further action following protest over rubbish in canal

Cape Town - Shukushukuma informal settlement in Site C, Khayelitsha residents that marched to the City of Cape Town’s depot yesterday over service delivery vowed to take further action.

They said despite the City cleaning the area this morning they will meet, as the community later today, to discuss a way forward after having seen what was done and if they are satisfied.

The protesters went to the depot carrying plastic bags filled with rubbish and threw it outside the municipal offices during the protest.

Xolani Dywili a community leader said since last year a canal that is close to their informal settlement has been blocked by rubbish thrown in it by the residents.

He said, as a result, the smell that comes from the canal is unbearable for them.

“The smell of faeces, the rubbish and dirty water enters our homes and we can’t take it any longer,” he said.

Dywili said they have been trying to get the relevant departments to come and help them in this situation but still they have not received any help.

He said last week the residents wanted to block a busy road in their area in protest but they decided to first come to the municipal offices.

He said the whole of Site C is bad the roads have potholes, drains are not working.

Dywili said they will meet with other community leaders today to mobilise more people in case they have to march again.

“We will get all the communities together and march to the Civic Centre because that is where the City’s bosses are based,” he said.

The City said they are aware of the situation in Shukushukuma and is mobilising role players to determine what can be done to address the flooding.

The City said it must be noted that the settlement was formed illegally on a stormwater detention pond which is designed to collect water when it rains, and the roads are currently using pumps to empty the flooded areas.

They added that a refuse collection service is provided to the settlement as well as general cleansing which however has been impacted by a vehicle shortage in recent months.

