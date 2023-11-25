Retailer denies funding Israel in war

The CEO of Cape Union Mart has denied allegations by pro-Palestinian protesters that he contributes to Israel’s “war fund”. The clothing and outdoor apparel retailer’s stores across the country were recently the site of demonstrations as part of a targeted boycott.

Last week, the SA Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) coalition’s co-ordinator Roshan Dadoo told Cape Argus: “We targeted Cape Union Mart because after October 7, the owner Philip Krawitz, spoke at a public rally pledging, in fact, Cape Town’s support for Israel and the aim was to raise money for the Israeli war fund. He is clearly supporting the genocide that is taking place in Gaza...” Krawitz, however, denied this, clarifying that “together with organisations like the Zionist Federation”, he had pledged to “support the Victims of Terror Fund”. The Cape Union Mart Group met representatives from Cosatu and the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union (Sactwu) to discuss issues affecting staff.

In a statement following the meeting, Cape Union Mart said the company had never donated funds to the Israeli army. “The Cape Union Mart Group has only contributed to humanitarian projects in South Africa. The company has not donated funds to any institutions outside of South Africa. The Cape Union Mart Group has never donated funds to Israel, the Israeli army or any other army. “Philip Krawitz, in his personal capacity, has also never donated funds to the Israeli army (or any other army).

“Philip Krawitz is a philanthropist who supports purely humanitarian projects in South Africa and Israel, in his personal capacity. “He has made contributions to poverty alleviation, peace and reconciliation projects for several years, as is his constitutional right.” BDS, however, has rejected Cape Union Mart’s claims as “disingenuous and a “lie”.

“Their statement is disingenuous, they are lying; it’s a distortion of the truth,” said BDS coalition co-ordinating committee member, Salim Vally. In a statement in reaction to Cape Union Mart’s claims, BDS said: “Krawitz was honoured by Keren-Hayesod, ‘the pre-eminent fundraising organisation for Israel’ in 2015. “Krawitz said ‘he wasn’t quite sure what prompted his recognition … but thought it was because he spearheaded the Cape Town Jewish community’s fundraising efforts during Operation Protective Edge* … when Cape Town raised the most amount of funds per capita in the world for Israel. (*Israel’s 2014 war on Gaza, SA Jewish Report).”

Cosatu provincial secretary, Malvern de Bruyn, said the trade federation met with Cape Union Mart management after employees asked them to get involved. He said no resolution was taken on the matter, as Cosatu would still monitor the issue. “The meeting was to get clarity on the issue and hear their side of the story. “There are always two versions. Cosatu supports Palestine and we thought we would have a meeting with Cape Union Mart to hear what they had to say,” De Bruyn said.

Sactwu provincial secretary, Deon Simons, said they would also monitor the matter. “Members in Cape Union Mart stores raised concern when the protests happened and how it would affect them. We had a discussion with the federation and a meeting with Cape Union Mart. As a trade union we will be monitoring,” he said. Meanwhile, Save our Sacred Lands with San and Khoi contingents held a solidarity demonstration on Friday at the Two Rivers Urban Park, Amazon’s headquarters.