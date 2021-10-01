Robben Island Museum becomes fertile training ground for the maritime industry

Cape Town: In commemoration of Transport Month, Robben Island Museum (RIM) and the Transport Education Training Authority (Teta) are celebrating a partnership in the form of a training programme, which will see 10 young cadets qualify for the positions of Master: Port Operations and Chief Engineer: Port Operations. Robben Island Museum spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa said an intermodal transport network was critical to South Africa’s economy, particularly via the country’s eight commercial seaports along the its 2 954km coastline.

“The maritime industry is quite a niche area, and RIM’s Ferry Operations Department faces challenges in sourcing, recruiting and retaining suitably qualified professionals to meet our business needs. It was through this challenge that a partnership ensued between RIM and Teta in capacitating the marine industry,” said Ramaboa. Unit manager Deck Prince Williams said this opportunity would bridge the gap in on-board practical training and address the scarcity of qualified officers in the field of port operations. “I initiated this idea as a means of giving back to the maritime community. The idea is to train and develop young South Africans in the maritime industry, specifically in the field of port operations/limits, and to enhance our maritime industry by applying the necessary knowledge and skills.”

“The ultimate goal is to afford South African youth in the maritime sector with workplace experience and training in order to qualify them as navigational and engineering officers,” said Williams. Engineering cadet Lelethu Nduku said: “Being part of the RIM cadet programme has reassured me of the endless possibilities and opportunities in this career path. I now have a broadened view of the contributions I can and will make in this industry. I am very grateful for this opportunity.” Engineering cadet Leonard Metcalfe said he was grateful for the opportunity to gain experience.