SA charity in bid to break world record for longest line of canned food

Cape Town - In honour of Nelson Mandela Day coming up, Ladles of Love hopes to break the Guinness World Record for the longest line of canned foods ever seen in hopes of inspiring everyone to be love activists and end the cycle of hunger across the peninsula. While Mandela Day is a global call to celebrate the idea that each individual has the ability to make an impact, Ladles of Love continues to embrace Mandela Day each year and create platforms to honour Madiba’s life and legacy.

Last year, they broke the world record for being able to generate 304 000 home-made sandwiches in one hour. This year, they hope to do things a bit differently. The target to meet is 90 000 cans which will measure 6.7km, beating the current Canadian-held record of 3.28km for 44 966 cans.

Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto said while Mandela Day is once again commemorated during lockdown, it is important to remember that the basic needs of many people are greater than before. “As the economic impact of this pandemic rips through these already poor communities, the requests for help from the desperate, literally grow every day. “It is a fact, the queues at our community kitchens are getting longer.

“Ladles of Love has served almost 18 million meals since the beginning of lockdown in 2020. “We have families, seniors, and children all relying on us for their winter meals. “So we need to use Mandela Day this year, to recruit new and old volunteers to join us in this fight,” said Diliberto.

Ladles of Love Founder Danny Diliberto set to break the world record for the longest line of canned food this Mandela day. SUPPLIED Sponsor and philanthropist, Samara Stern said that Mandela Day is significant to her because it reminds each individual to continue to make conscious efforts to fulfil the basic rights of many impoverished South Africans. “Access nutritious food is a basic human right. “There’s no reason for anyone to go hungry, and to work with Ladles of Love who provide millions of meals to those in need is a wonderful way to honour Nelson Mandela.

“Each can of food represents a hungry person, each metre represents a hungry family. “The Mandela Can initiative is a metaphor to the long road ahead, but adopting the grit and determination that Mandela encompassed is in every South African. “We are a proud nation, despite the little cracks and crevasses, we are uniquely binded.

“Giving back to those who are less fortunate can’t be understated. “When you give back, you’re able to better the lives of the people around you. “It also helps give one a better understanding of the circumstances of other members of your community, and gives you a broader view of life.

“Volunteering your time to support a cause you are passionate about is something you will never regret,” said Stern. Cavil Smith, 22, is a second-year public relations student and a volunteer at Ladles of Love. In her opinion, supporting organisations that genuinely aim to make a difference in the lives others is a way of uplifting communities.

“I feel that supporting organisations that truly make a difference in the lives of others is the best way of giving back. “Knowing that your act of kindness can alter the life of another human being, is what motivates me and keeps me coming back to Ladles of Love. “The great Nelson Mandela was able to epitomize endurance and have a great sense selflessness with a passion.