SA women call for release of 19 female hostages held by Hamas

Cape Town – As International Women's Day was observed on Friday, women from all faiths, brandishing Israeli flags united in solidarity and peace outside Parliament in Cape Town calling for the release of 19 women who were raped and sexually assaulted by Hamas militants. They have also called on the South African government to condemn the attacks and to call for the release of the hostages.

One of these women is Shiri Bibas, 32, and her two sons, Ariel, aged 4, and Kfir, who was nine months old when they were taken hostage. Yarden Bibas, 34, her husband, had been taken hostage separately. Women in Cape Town from both Christian and Jewish faiths have been following Bibas's story via international media. Their grandmother and other mothers carried out a peaceful protest for one hour, hoisting placards and shedding tears on Friday.

Women in Cape Town called for the release of 19 women who were raped and sexually assaulted by Hamas. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. This week, reported that a team of UN experts said there was “reasonable grounds to believe” sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, had taken place during the October 7 attack by Hamas militants. Tamar Larazrus, who was present at the protest said they were horrified that the country and world had remained silent for so long. “We are women of Jewish and non-Jewish faith – this is not about a group,” she said.

“We were here to bring alive the plight of the 19 women and two children, who are being abused and raped and tortured … and the silence of our government. Because, if you are silent about that, are you then silent about it in this country? “Whatever women it is, whoever they are, this should not be allowed. This should be condemned. The (government) should tell Hamas to let them go. “Whatever side you are, this should not be part of any moral society.” International Women's Day were celebrated at parliament in Cape Town as a focal point in the women's rights movement. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Another Cape Town resident, Vivien Myburgh, called for all hostages to be released.

“Look at Shiri Bibas. She is a mother who is there with her two children. It is more than five months and the world and the government need to force Hamas to release the hostages.” The SA Jewish Board also made a call via a public video which showcased attacks on women and said the following: “Today, on International Woman's Day we call on MyANC, the Presidency, ANC Women's League to condemn the brutal sexual violence and rape of Israeli women by Hamas on October 7, which is being continued against the hostages in Gaza held by Hamas – #EndTheSilence #BringBackOurGirls #BringHomeNow #InternationalWomensDay.” Pro-Israeli Cape Town women make their feelings known about the events in the Middle East. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Rolene Marks, spokesperson of the SA Zionist Federation, also made a plea.