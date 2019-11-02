Cape Town - Sasha-Lee Olivier is not only beautiful and glamorous but she has a big heart as well. The current Miss World contestant is coming to the Mother City this Monday. She is expected to be in town for a few days to raise awareness for her campaign Miss World ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ #ItsnotYourFault.
Olivier was born and raised in Alberton, Gauteng. This year, she was voted as one of the most beautiful women in the country at the Miss South Africa competition.
The stunning brunette plans to visit Kensington police station to distribute Rape Comfort Packs. As a victim of sexual abuse herself, Olivier has decided to support, help and inspire boys, girls, women and men who have gone through the same experience.
“I want to use my slogan #ItsNotYourFault to show both women and men that they are in no way to blame for what has been done to them,” said Miss South Africa.
She is determined to use the stage that has been provided by Miss World to assist women and men who are survivors of the same abuse.