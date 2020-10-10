Schools to go ahead with matric balls

A NUMBER of high schools have decided to go ahead with their matric balls, despite a call from the Western Cape Education Department to put on hold the farewell occasion. For Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard, Hoërskool DF Malan and Scottsville High School, the dream of going to their traditional school farewell is still alive. Reddam will have their matric ball at the Two Oceans Aquarium today. Design teacher at Reddam, Candice du Toit said: “We have 32 matriculants, which has allowed us the opportunity to have a matric dance. Although no partners are allowed, they are a tight-knit grade and are happy to make the compromise. “Since our numbers are low, only five staff members will be joining the group and masks will be worn at all times. We are an inclusive, family school and our pupils are very dear to our hearts”.

Mbali Mthimkhulu, 18, a Grade 12 pupil at Reddam said she was appreciative that her school was able to have a matric dance.

“I’ve formed many special bonds with people throughout my school career, and being with them one last time at a school event is what I’m most excited about.

“This year has been challenging. I just kept grounding myself and remained cognisant of the things I am blessed to have,” she said.

Hoërskool DF Malan will have their matric ball at the Eensgezind Function Venue in Durbanville, on October 22.

The organiser of the event, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “They definitely deserve the important opportunity of their Grade 12 years and level 1 allows it.

“The theme is circus. It’s positive, fun and a feel-good theme that is definitely needed in these times. All protocols required by the state of emergency will be followed,” she said.

Marga van der Linde, 18, a Grade 12 pupil at Hoërskool DF Malan, said: “After a year like 2020, with no social events, it makes the matric ball so much more special to come together as a class and enjoy the last moments we have together.”

DF MALAN High Grade 12 pupil Marga van der Linde with parents Leendert and Willemien. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Despite all the challenges this year, Marga said 2020 was still a very special experience. Scottsville High School will have their matric ball at Rusticana in Klapmuts on December 15.

The spokesperson for Scottsville, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “All protocols will be followed as we are following it at school as well. Our pupils have been through a very challenging and tough year.”

Roelien Fredericks, 19, a Grade 12 pupil at the school, said: “I feel happy and relieved about it (having a matric ball), because I already had everything and have looked forward to my matric ball for a long time.”

Meanwhile, Edgemead and Zandvleit were among the schools that won’t be having a matric ball this year.

Kayla Steyn, 17, a Grade 12 pupil at Edgemead high, said: “I am a little bit upset but I completely understand that it would be irresponsible to have one.

Meshay Scholtz, 17, a Grade 12 pupil at Zandvliet High, said: “I am very sad. As a pupil of 12 years I looked forward to matric farewell. My dream matric ball is one where I look like an absolute princess.”

Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, Kerry Mauchline, said the WCED informed schools that had requested to hold matric dances, to wait for the new directions.

“Any decision on whether they can or cannot proceed will be guided by these directions,” she said.