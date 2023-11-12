Sea Point promenade, Rocklands Beach and Mouille Point construction project to continue into the festive season

The Sea promenade, Rocklands Beach and Mouille Point upgrade, costing R41 million, will continue into the festive season as pathways, parks and staircases are being developed and reconstructed following the storm. This week, Nicola Jowell, councillor for ward 54, provided Weekend Argus with a presentation of the work under way. The construction began in May and is expected to be completed by June next year.

The presentation had the input of a heritage practitioner, artist, coastal dune restoration specialist, irrigation specialist and structural engineer, among others According to the presentation, the construction and restoration will look at preserving plant species and focus on erosion caused by storm and human damage, driving surfaces and rubble and dumping concerns. Jowell said the larger part of the project included the new Fort Road play park and the Granger Bay parking lot which will be closed to the public during the festive period.

Stairways along Rocklands Beach were demolished and reconstruction was under way . Jowell said there were concerns about the redevelopment time. She said pathways along the promenade and Mouille Point were given a facelift.

“The total project is R41m. “The work to the Granger Bay parking lot, which is the bulk of the project, is essential as it was in a very poor state, but it is also required to preserve the land and stop the erosion from the ocean. “Various parts of the project will be concluded by the festive season closure, such as the work on the steps at Rocklands Beach and the pathway across the promenade in Mouille Point.

"The two largest parts of the project, the new Fort Road play park and the parking lot, will remain cordoned off over the festive period as these are very large projects. "The Fort Road play area had a previous play park which was removed during the project to restore the grass on the promenade." Last week Jowell told residents she was concerned about the time frame for certain areas of the construction, which had delayed their estimated completion.

“Rocklands Beach, both stairways were demolished by the contractor and they are upgrading them,” she said. It was frustrating that they were done at the same time and not staggered to keep the beach accessible. This had been taken up with them following their last meeting and they were pushing to get them back in place by early December, she told residents. “The work is progressing well overall but slower than we would like and this has been taken up with the contractor to keep to the timelines.”

Jowell said the construction site would be open until the closing date of December 19, and would impact the popular promenade walkway this festive season. The Sea Point, Fresnaye and Bantry Bay Residents Association told Weekend Argus they supported the upgrade. City deputy mayor and Mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment Eddie Andrews said he was concerned about how the construction would affect motorists and pedestrians.

“The works are currently taking place at the Granger Bay parking area; Rothesay walkway; Rocklands Beach and irrigation is being installed in various areas along the promenade. “At the Granger Bay parking area the rock revetment placement and casting of the retaining walls are under way. “At Rothesay the walkway has been paved and at Rocklands Beach the demolition is near completion, thereafter steel and concrete works will start.

“The old, structurally unsafe Rocklands Beach staircases have been demolished and will be reconstructed to allow for safe access to the beach area. “The final completion date is expected to be 30 June 2024, if all goes according to plan. “The Granger Bay parking area and Fort Road play park will be closed off during the festive season.