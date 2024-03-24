Seaforth resident off the hook after allegedly shooting and killing juvenile baboon

[WARNING: Article contains graphic image] Cape Town - A Seaforth resident who allegedly shot and killed a juvenile baboon seven months ago has been let off the hook and will not be facing charges or arrest.

This week, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA said the justice system had failed the innocent baboons. The Weekend Argus in September reported on how the woman had been traced by her Facebook post she apparently made a day prior to the incident, which later led to an investigation by police and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Police at the time said they had registered an enquiry into the case where a female Seaforth resident had allegedly shot and killed one juvenile baboon.

The woman had claimed she had shot three baboons in total and that she did so in self-defence. The woman's identity has been kept secret and out of the public eye and her social media posts removed. A case of animal cruelty and transgression of the Firearms Control Act in the discharge of a firearm in a residential area was opened with Simon's Town police against the woman, who was not identified.

The deceased baboon. Picture Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Viewer sensitivity Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA told the Weekend Argus that the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) had decided not to institute charges. “The SPCA opened a case at the Simon's Town police station and the woman faced charges of animal cruelty and unlawfully firing a gun in a residential area,” he explained. “The DPP declined to prosecute the matter following the investigation conducted by the SAPS.

“We are of the opinion that the justice system has once again failed our baboons. Based on our investigation, this was a premeditated attack on innocent baboons. “The matter sadly did not reach the court.” The woman allegedly made Facebook threats, according to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, stating at the time: “Your little terrorists are causing damage.”

“This is a great opportunity for me to apply for a licence for a shotgun. I have a full right to defend my home and the people in it. I'll call them to fetch the remains for sure,” she allegedly wrote. Police did not respond to fresh queries about the matter after numerous emails. Earlier, Jenni Trethowan, founder of Baboon Matters, called for justice.