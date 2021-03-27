Search continues for missing Cape Town hiker

Cape Town - The search for a 69-year-old man who went missing while hiking in the Silvermine Dam area entered its fifth day on Friday. Rey Thakhuli, acting head of communications for SANParks, told the Weekend Argus that Silvermine Dam would be closed until further notice as the search continued for the missing hiker. “Please be advised that the Silvermine Dam in the Central Section of Table Mountain National Park will remain closed to the public until further notice as Thursday’s search operation did not result in any success in finding the missing 69-year-old male hiker,” said Thakhuli. The South African Police Service diving unit, City of Cape Town fire department diving unit, and metro rescue unit called off yesterday’s search operation due to bad weather conditions but will continue this morning if the weather permits. TMNP rangers will continue to extend their search operation to the Noordhoek Peak area. “We would like to thank the SAPS diving unit, metro rescue unit, City of Cape Town fire department diving unit, Working on Fire team, and TMNP rangers for their dedication and hard work during this time as they started the search operation on Monday, 22 March, after the missing person was reported on Sunday evening,” said Thakhuli.

They requested all visitors to be patient and apologised for any inconvenience.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the missing hiker was identified as Michael Riley.

Spokesperson for Wilderness Search and Rescue Johan Marais said they had been involved in the search and drones operated by EMS pilots were in use.

He added that Riley was an accomplished hiker.

Hiking Cape Town’s Miriam Mannak said they were worried about the missing hiker.

“We from Hiking Cape Town hope the missing hiker is found safe and sound, sooner rather than later, and we thank all parties for their efforts to find him.”

Her advice to hikers was to always prepare for the unexpected.

“Nature is unpredictable, and so is the weather. So always hike with a fully charged cellphone to call for help in case you are stuck, and always pack accordingly. In a place like Cape Town, where the weather can change in a matter of minutes, always pack warm clothing, a rain jacket, space blanket, emergency rations and a small first aid kit,” said Mannak.

Another tip she mentioned was to subscribe to SafetyMountain Tracking.

“This free WhatsApp service by The Hikers Network tracks you on our hikes and puts you in direct contact with emergency services should things go wrong.”

SafetyMountain Tracking is manned by volunteer trackers, many of whom are search and rescue volunteers, who are connected to all relevant emergency services.

“The idea is to check in at the beginning of your hike, providing trackers vital hike details including the number of people at your start and finish points, your departure point (or a drop pin), your chosen route up, your intended route down, and when you think you’ll be back at your departure point (ETA).

“For example: ’4 pax from Lower Cable Car station, India Venster Up, Platteklip down, ETA 2.30pm’. Hikers are urged to brief trackers should their route or ETA change.’ Finally, when you are done, let the trackers know that you are safely off the mountain,’’ said Mannak.

Should you not check out, the volunteers will first call you, then your next of kin and then, in a worst-case scenario, contact the authorities to start a search.

Friends of Table Mountain spokesperson Andy Davies said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and we would like to thank the authorities and the public with their efforts this far in searching for Michael.”

Weekend Argus