Senior DA member and Stellenbosch Municipality official arrested in connection with murder of former deputy mayor

Cape Town - A Stellenbosch municipal official and senior DA member is among three suspects nabbed by police last night in connection with the 2019 murder of a former Stellenbosch deputy mayor.

The official was arrested with his wife and another suspect whose identity is not yet known.

Cameron Mcako was shot dead in his tavern in 2019 Mengo Street, Kayamnandi at about 10.30pm. He was the second land activist to be killed in the area that year. The killing of Mcako was believed to be politically motivated.

Stellenbosch municipal spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar could not confirm nor deny the reports of a municipal member being among those arrested.

“The municipality has been made aware that an arrest has been made. The individuals have not yet appeared in court to enter a plea. The charges remain unknown. The municipality will only be in a position to release an official statement once this has happened.”

DA’s Federal chairperson Helen Zille confirmed to the Weekend Argus she was aware that their member was among those arrested.

“I am aware of the arrest and confirm that it is a DA senior member. We have absolutely no information at this stage except that he has been arrested. We must get information and certainly get our processes moving.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said they were relentless in their pursuit, and Stellenbosch detectives had concluded their investigation into the murder of Mcako, which resulted in the arrest of three suspects last night.

“In what is believed to be politically motivated, Mcako was shot and wounded at his Kayamandi tavern on November 1, 2019, and died two days later in hospital. The thorough investigation led detectives to a husband and wife aged 56 and 46 and a third male suspect aged 48, who are scheduled to make their court appearance in Stellenbosch tomorrow on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.”

