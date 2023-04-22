Cape Town - Young women are getting an opportunity to upskill themselves and stand a chance of creating a brighter future for themselves through sewing and fashion design training offered in Woodstock. They’re now joining nearly one hundred women who have benefited from the Colours of a Kind programme offered at Creative Studios in Woodstock since 2019.

They receive training in sewing, pattern making and garment construction and are introduced to entrepreneurship and a variety of opportunities. “I had always loved fashion, but believed it was impossible for me to make my dream a reality due to lack of funds. Now I will be joining the few from the townships who have made a name for themselves in the industry. I plan to start my own business and be an inspiration to other young women,” said Zenande Vaphi, one of the beneficiaries. Aspiring fashion designers got a platform to explore their dreams, showcasing their work during the year-long programme. Picture: Supplied General manager Jackie Vorster explained: “There are many employment avenues within the fashion and textile industry (such as) seamstress, pattern cutter, pattern grader, assistant buyer, buyer, garment designer, garment technologist, textile designer and stylist.

“The women in our programmes come from various areas in and around Cape Town, including Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Milnerton, Wynberg, Westridge, Grassy Park and Nyanga. “After completing the first year of Accelerator Programme, graduates are offered an internship at our studio to provide them with employment experience, an income, and ongoing training for the duration of their internship. We then support our interns to get a job in the fashion and textile industry, or go on their entrepreneurship journey,” said Vorster. Deryl Mabula has graduated from the programme and is interning. She said the programme was an eye-opener for her as she went in with only basic sewing skills and no machine of her own. She is looking forward to starting a school uniform and work suit sewing business once she has raised enough capital.