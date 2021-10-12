Shooting spree continues to cripple Delft community with fear
Cape Town – Delft residents continue to live in fear as the daily shooting spree spirals out of hand.
This comes after a 38-year-old man was allegedly shot 18 times on Bata Street in Delft, in the early hours today.
Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said that as the police arrived on the scene, the victim had succumbed to his wounds.
“Delft police were called to the crime scene where they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.
“The circumstances surrounding the incidents are currently under investigation as the motive for the shooting remains unknown as the suspects fled the scene and is yet to be arrested,” said Twigg.
The string of shootings follows the killing of a 21-year-old young man who was shot in the head last week Wednesday, leaving his one-year-old son with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Delft Community Policing Forum chairperson Pastor Charles George said that it is disheartening that this has become the norm in the community, as people witness these shootings on a daily basis.
“We average about 25 deaths per month and we are honestly not happy with what is happening.
“Currently the community is living in fear because you find that more and more children are not playing in the streets any more because these random shootings are taking place every single day. The community is left traumatized and there's no tangible solution present to them as to how the government and SAPS will stop this continued high crime murders taking place in the community,” said George.
Twigg mentioned that a murder case docket was opened for investigation and anyone with any information about this shooting incident should contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Weekend Argus