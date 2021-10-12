Shooting spree continues to cripple Delft community with fear

Cape Town – Delft residents continue to live in fear as the daily shooting spree spirals out of hand. This comes after a 38-year-old man was allegedly shot 18 times on Bata Street in Delft, in the early hours today.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said that as the police arrived on the scene, the victim had succumbed to his wounds. “Delft police were called to the crime scene where they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “The circumstances surrounding the incidents are currently under investigation as the motive for the shooting remains unknown as the suspects fled the scene and is yet to be arrested,” said Twigg.

The string of shootings follows the killing of a 21-year-old young man who was shot in the head last week Wednesday, leaving his one-year-old son with a gunshot wound to the leg. Delft Community Policing Forum chairperson Pastor Charles George said that it is disheartening that this has become the norm in the community, as people witness these shootings on a daily basis. “We average about 25 deaths per month and we are honestly not happy with what is happening.