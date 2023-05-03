Sign language is now one of SA’s official languages

Cape Town - Organisations and institutions have welcomed the adoption of sign language as the 12th official language in South Africa as a “giant step” for the rights of Deaf South Africans. On May 2, the National Assembly endorsed South African Sign Language (SASL) as an official language to promote the rights of people who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

More than four million people in South Africa are Deaf or Hard of Hearing, and the country is the 14th in the world to include SASL as an official language. DeafSA Western Cape director Jabaar Mohamed said he was elated by the government’s move. “Wow. It’s finally happening … after many years of former deaf leaders who passed away and some still alive who fought for human rights for our Deaf community.

“It’s now real in South Africa. The decision will open many doors for our Deaf children, women and the deaf community across the country,” he said. Mohamed said there would be challenges at first as SASL was not only about the language, but also about how to understand and how to render a service to Deaf people. “I appeal to the non-deaf community to respect and understand SASL and the deaf culture.”

He also urged people to refrain from misrepresenting Deaf people. Academics at Stellenbosch University’s Department of General Linguistics were also excited about the recognition of SASL as an official language. Modiegi Njeyiyana said: “After many years of advocating for this, I am relieved and elated that it is finally happening.

“This will mean inclusion for us as we will have access to everything. I feel dignified because they respect my language, thereby I feel like a complete person now. After years of people not understanding and respecting our language as a proper language and therefore oppressing us deaf people, we finally have the opportunity to access the same information as everyone else.” An assistant lecturer for Njeyiyana’s SASL Acquisition module, Zulfa Shabodien, also reacted to the decision. “I get goosebumps because it is finally happening. Since 2007 we have been fighting for this to happen and we are so grateful to all those who never gave up on the fight. We appreciate all their hard work to get us to where we are today!”

Both Njeyiyana and Shabodien said the move would serve to create awareness in the general public about SASL and some hearing people may be surprised to hear about this as they may have never before heard about deaf people and sign language. “They may view this as an opportunity to learn a new language. Hopefully, this will help people to realise the value of the deaf community and treat us as equals. After a few years, this may lead to a more inclusive society,” they said. The Stellenbosch University Language Centre was also delighted that SASL was now the 12th official language of South Africa.

Director of the Language Centre Dr Kim Wallmach said: “Raising the status of the language will open many doors for the deaf community. Currently little to no formal provision is made for SASL interpreting for deaf South Africans, which means that they remain isolated from some basic services in society. “The recognition of SASL as an official language in South Africa gives the Language Centre and other like-minded entities leverage to advocate even more strongly for increased communication access. At the Language Centre, we are committed to empowering Deaf students, staff and the broader deaf community to access Stellenbosch University.” GOOD political party also welcomed the move.

Secretary-general Brett Herron said South Africa had a constitutional duty to build a nation that was inclusive and non-discriminatory. “For too long, special needs, differently abled or disabled South Africans have been relegated to navigate a state that is unprepared or under-developed for them. “Exclusion, and an assault of their human dignity, is the most common experience as the infrastructure and services of the state, the provinces and our towns and cities simply do not accommodate their needs. This is not so much about resources. It is about consciousness,” said Herron.