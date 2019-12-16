Solo travelling for women taking off









File picture: Jan Vašek/Pixabay Cape Town - Solo travel has become big business for millennial women wanting to see the world. According to statistics released on online travel site Hostelworld, 45% more females chose solo travelling in 2018 than in 2015. The popularity of travelling alone has also been made easier, thanks to a number of apps and safety websites. Google has a plethora of apps and features which can be a boon for solo travellers. The Google Maps’ Explore feature helps travellers to locate the trendiest destinations in the city they’re touring. By opening up the feature on your phone with your destination and swiping in an upward motion, this provides information on the city’s history, as well as reviews of hotels and bars. Google Translate is also an ideal travel buddy in countries where you’re not familiar with or fluent in the native language. The app helps translate texts and sounds that are important for finding your way around, while another app, Google Lens, helps users to identify surroundings with landmarks, objects, as well as cultural artefacts.

According to the Asher & Lyrics travel safety website, which focuses on the 50 most visited tourist destinations, the top five safest countries for travellers are Spain, Singapore, Ireland, Austria and Switzerland.

South Africa has been listed as the most high-risk country for women travellers, followed by Brazil, Russia, Mexico and Iran.

“Do your research, learn about local laws and faux pas, or consider travelling in groups to ‘tricky’ countries. Use your common sense and take appropriate precautions,” said Lyric Fergusson, co-author of the Asher & Lyric website.

The travel agent and blogger told Weekend Argus that countries ranked poorly or unsafe might be considered amazing destinations for other thrill seekers, such as a country like South Africa.

“South Africa earned an ‘F’ rating in our Women’s Danger Index study conducted in 2019. It scored particularly poorly on whether it’s safe for women to walk alone at night, intentional homicide of women and non-partner sexual violence,” Fergusson said.

Top 3 tips for travelling on one’s own range from starting with easier and safer travel destinations, taking your smartphone with you wherever you go, and not being too friendly with local men.

For 31-year-old extreme high altitude mountain climber and 7 Summits Challenge tackler Remy Kloos, solo travelling has been “lots of fun”.

“I solo travelled throughout the 7 Summit Quest. I suggest researching before hand and talking to guides. Always search recommendations by other travellers like yourself,” she said.

Kloos suggested travellers establish a concrete plan and accommodation before they even depart to their destination, or joining different tourist groups for added safety.

“You need to know the expectations of the area. I travelled to Norway by myself and joined a hiking group. You should be as organised as possible.

“I think coming from South Africa you are aware of safety mechanisms that need to be out in place. Don’t put yourself in difficult situations. Stick to group activities,” she concluded.

Weekend Argus