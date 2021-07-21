Somerset Mall robber shot by police

Cape Town - A robber was shot and wounded by police while getting away after robbing Somerset Mall yesterday afternoon. Despite the heavy presence of security in and around the mall due to threats of violence, a group of four brazen robbers armed with one gun went into the mall to carry out a robbery.

They held the staff at gunpoint and an electronics shop was severely affected after the robbers took expensive MacBooks and display cellphones. “At 14:27 on Tuesday afternoon, four suspects entered Smerno with one firearm in view, taking eight MacBooks and twelve display cell phones,” said the mall spokesperson Wiedaad Adams. He did not say the value of the stolen items but a MacBook can cost anything from R4 000 to R30 000.

“There were no shots fired and no injuries on scene, the centre is currently trading as normal.” After carrying out the robbery, the robbers used another store to exit the shopping mall where a gateway car was waiting for them. Police were alerted and pursued the suspects along the N2 after spotting the getaway vehicle. “The vehicle came to a standstill and the occupants fled further on foot. The members managed to arrest two of the suspects after one sustained a gunshot wound,” said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

“He was admitted to the hospital under a police guard. The other suspects managed to evade arrest with the loot and are being sought.” It was discovered that the getaway car, a VW Jetta was hijacked in Philippi East in May this year. “Once charged, the suspects are expected to make a court appearance in Somerset West to face the charges against them,” said Traut.