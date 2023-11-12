South Africa’s most expensive home remains a mystery

South Africa’s most expensive home, at R700 million, continues to drive the mystery of who the owner is and whether it is on the market. Neighbours have declined to say who owns it. This week, the Weekend Argus approached property experts and the Camps Bay community and councillor, hoping to find out more about the luxury and Hollywood-style home.

The most expensive house in South Africa is in Geneva Drive, Camps Bay, in Cape Town. The mansion, Casablanca, is on the market for R700 million. Photographer: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers Fondly called Casablanca and on 30 Geneva Drive, the property has graced the pages and sites of international estate agents, among them Jade Mills in Beverly Hills and Barry Cohen Homes. According to Property24, the property was last sold in 2012 for R6 750 000. Jacaranda FM says it was renovated in 2014. The house has created a buzz locally and internationally, with many questioning who the owner is and who would purchase it.

The mansion home will make housing record sales in the country if it is sold, according to Barry Cohen Homes. The most expensive house in South Africa is in Geneva Drive, Camps Bay, in Cape Town. The mansion, Casablanca, is on the market for R700 million. Photographer: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers It boasts eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a gym, a squash court, a sauna, relaxation rooms, a wine cellar, a whisky bar, a cinema, a billiards room, a library, an Olympic-size pool, a car wash and parking for more than 14 cars. The estate spans 3 133m² under one roof, with terraces sized at 1 190m².

It is also unclear who is behind the architectural brilliance and what inspired the design, with the name Casablanca which also means “White House.” The most expensive house in South Africa is in Geneva Drive, Camps Bay, in Cape Town. The mansion, Casablanca, is on the market for R700 million. Photographer: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers This week, Independent Newspaper’s seasoned photographer, Armand Hough, snapped a few photographs of the glamorous house. The ward 54 councillor, Nicola Jowell, said the house itself was a mystery.

“I don’t think this property was ever formally advertised for sale. It has never had a for sale board outside. “It may be sort of a private sale that estate agents have on their books should they encounter a potential buyer.” Property Flash chief writer and editor Alistair Anderson, who has also been keeping his eye on the property, said he was yet to discover who owned it and whether there were interested buyers.

He told the Weekend Argus that he continued his investigation. The team then approached Jade Mills’s office in the US. There was no response. Martin Steinau, of Camps Bay’s City Improvement District, said their lips were sealed about who the owner was, for privacy, safety and confidentiality reasons.