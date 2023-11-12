Sporting Chance, Disney make fitness child’s play

Young pupils from schools in disadvantaged areas will now have access to the world of Disney but with a twist. Pupils will now be able to make use of Disney characters and stories as inspiration for leading a healthy and active lifestyle.

Sporting Chance has partnered with Disney Africa in bringing the Disney Healthy Happy Play to several schools in the Western Cape. The partnership aims to reintroduce physical education in schools, which might be one of the best investments for learners. The Disney Healthy Happy Play was introduced to the pupils at Mokone Primary School in Langa on Wednesday. The learners were given a lesson on nutrition and their knowledge was tested. They had to decipher which food falls under which food group, and the effect it has on the human body.

South Africa Cape Town 08-November - 2023- The rollout of Sporting Chance and Disney Africas Healthy Happy Play in the Western Cape kicks off with the children of Mokone Primary School in Langa, Cape Town. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Brad Bing, managing director of Sporting Chance, a Cape Town-based organisation that promotes youth sports, says Disney gladly came on board as they wanted to help educate the kids. “The educators out there are doing a fantastic job, but it’s so wonderful when you bring in a global brand like Disney and their characters come to life for the children. “That’s vital from our point of view to get the message across to the children. It is a magnificent programme,” Bing said.

The programme is for learners from Grade R to Grade 3 and aims to reach 42 schools and 30 000 learners in four provinces by the end of 2023. Aside from the Western Cape, they have already launched in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng. Eighteen schools in the province will benefit from the Disney Healthy Happy Play programme. The lesson was only the first part of the adventure for the learners of Mokone Primary as they then had to take on their newly painted colourful exercise court. The court has several obstacles that learners must attempt to finish as part of an exercise that could be used by their teachers.

Push-ups, sit-ups, planks, squats and even running with a bean bag on your head are all part of the Disney Healthy Happy Play at the school. Luke Roberts, general manager for Disney Africa, said the focus is healthy, happy play. “It’s just a great partnership, to have Sporting Chance. Kids love our characters, and when you can have one of them teaching things like being healthy through exercise, it makes it fun for them,” he explained.