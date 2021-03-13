St George's Grammar School in Mowbray to host Pride day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

by Thandile Konco Cape Town - With the hope of promoting inclusivity, St George's Grammar School will be hosting an annual Pride day next week. The event will take place over two days. The Rainbow flag which is a symbol of LGBTQ+ pride will be hoisted at the school, following a two-day civvies day and the sale of little hearts and stickers. Funds raised will be donated to an organisation that supports marginalised youth The pride day celebration, was initiated and planned by the school’s SRC committee in an effort to educate pupils on LGBTQ+ history, which includes gay movements from the 1960s and the historic Cape Town gay village in the Waterkant.

Principal of St George's Grammar School, Julian Cameron, is in support of this controversial initiative.

“Schools should initiate and facilitate conversations about the LGBTQ+ community and all aspects of social injustice. Schools have the responsibility to educate and harness the values of our Constitution, which include human rights to dignity, equity and freedom,” he said.

“Through education we encourage activism and create an inclusive and tolerant school environment. LGBTQ+ history and movements being taught in schools is still an uncomfortable conversation for many pupils, educators and parents.”

Lerato Mamabola, leader of the school’s PLN (Personal/Professional Learning Network), said the student leadership body planned this initiative and explained why it was an imperative discussion to have.

“We are not promoting for pupils or people to join the LGBTQ+ community, neither are we forcing it on to anyone. We are educating pupils about the community and its significance in our society. We are aiming to fight prejudice in our society by spreading awareness.”

The school emphasised that pupils who do not want to take part in the initiative “are more than welcome to do so. No student will be ostracised nor called homophobic for not participating.”

The pride days will be concluded by an educational presentation. This will address sexual orientations, identifications, stereotypes and stigmas attached to homosexuality.

A former pupil and guest speaker, who was one of the first people to treat Aids patients of colour, will be addressing students on the significance the disease had for the stigmatisation of homosexuality.

A member of the LGBTQ+ community, who asked not to be named as she is not open about being queer, said she did not believe it should be part of the education system.

“Because we don't learn about straight education, for me, it doesn't make sense. There is the Internet if you have questions and I feel like there’s enough information out there on the web. I think if it's taught to youngsters from small, it will become a ‘trend’ and not necessarily who they are. For example, when I was growing up I was never exposed to any LGBTQ+ news, shows, movies, books etc, but yet here I am.

“I discovered myself organically, not because of being influenced or brainwashed by the media. So I personally am against teaching kids about LGBTQ+ in their schooling career. But I do believe our children should all be taught to respect everyone, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, race, age etc.”

Weekend Argus