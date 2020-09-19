‘Steptember’ spotlight on clubfoot

GET your running shoes laced and step up for the “Steptember” challenge in support of children living with clubfoot. Non-profit organisation Steps Clubfoot Care in conjunction with JEFF Fitness have created a virtual 2020 “Steptember” campaign. This is in support of and to create awareness around 40 children living with clubfoot, where one or both of an infant’s feet are turned inward and downward, so the top of the foot is where the bottom should be. Those participating in today’s virtual event will need to run 6 000 steps in 60-minutes. The proceeds will enable children to walk pain-free and without disability. The event starts at 8am, with pre-race build-up from 7.30am with Johno Meintjes (founder of JEFF Fitness) and one of his coaches, Kopano Marumo, as your virtual hosts, who will be in your ears (via your headphones) and keep you motivated throughout the race.

Part of the registration process was to create your own race number and wear it today. The purpose was to physically identify fellow “Steptember” runners who are running along your chosen route.

Among those who will benefit from the event is Elijah Lavita of Diep River.

The Lavita family discovered that their 6-year-old son had clubfoot during Esmeralda’s (Elijah’s mother) 4D ultrasound scan at 32 weeks.

However, this was only confirmed after she gave birth.

His father, Jerome, said: “The person who did the ultrasound saw something on the scan but she was not allowed to tell us. We had to wait for the gynaecologist, who revealed that he might have clubfoot. There were fears because we didn’t know what that was. After my wife gave birth, the paediatrician examined him and confirmed the findings of the scan.”

Jerome described Elijah as “energetic, fun-loving, friendly, well-mannered and inquisitive. His feet are looking much better, however, we are monitoring his left foot as it is slightly pulling inwards.”