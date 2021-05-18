Still no arrests made in Kraaifontein shooting suspected to be extortion related

Cape Town - No arrests have been made in connection with a shooting incident that occurred yesterday in Kraaifontein leaving two dead and one wounded.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut, two men in their 30s were shot and killed in Annemeit Street Bloekombos and a 26-year-old man was shot and wounded last night around 20:40 in Nellie Street Scottsville, Kraaifontein. All these incidents were committed by unknown suspects.

“The circumstances surrounding the incidents are being investigated by police and any person with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 0860 010 111,” said Traut.

Community Policing Forum chairperson Robert Bisset said they suspect the shootings to be related to an extortion ring operating in Kraaifontein.

’’At present, there seems to be an extortion ring operating in Kraaifontein. Covid -9 is not helping as camera's do not pick-up the details properly. Neighbourhood Watches and the community in the area have been asked to look out for the members and report it ASAP if seeing them. No one must approach such groups as they are armed. ’’

He added that police are stepping up the visual policing and they hope for a breakthrough soon.

’’(It’s the)same modus operandi as other area's. We, as the CPF, will not tolerate this extortion in our areas and will get community members involved to assist to bring the culprits to book. Kraaifontein SAPS was number one murder station in the country. The new stats say we have moved to sixth in the country. The community is winning by standing together and reporting the crime to the right channel's.’’

With Kraaifontein ranking among the top ten in the province in terms of the number of murders registered, CPF co-ordinator for the area’s neighbourhood watch John Smidt said that they are currently working on the issue.

“We are currently discussing ways in which we can put certain measures in places to decrease the amount of crime happening in such areas.”

“One of our biggest challenges is that we do not have enough vans to patrol the areas where the crime is very high and we cannot reach our community members on time because of this.”

“We are sitting with a situation where a lot of our vehicles are broken and some are at the garage for repairs. We raised these issues with Bheki Cele and he said he will look into it, but as we know these things take time,” said Smidt.

