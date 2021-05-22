Stone-throwers convert their gang into a soccer team

Cape Town - A group of youths who were once part of a gang who stoned their rival gangs on a sports field has exchanged their bricks for a soccer ball.

They were once called the K-Way gang - but today they are K-Way United.

Weekend Argus met with the baby-faced soccer players and community leaders who encouraged them to turn their lives around.

Many of them were either stabbed, shot or stoned and the players have the wounds and scars to show for it.

A sports field in Tafelsig is where it all began three years ago. The field was once the battleground for rival gangs, the K-Way’s and Spoilt Brats. Today it’s a soccer field, although in dire need of an upgrade.

It was thanks to community leaders and crime fighters such as Bahia Claasen and Jasmine Cupido who constantly staged interventions and meetings with the boys.

After weeks and months, their hard work paid off.

Claasen said they often would use the field for battles and windows would be broken. “People always used to say we were part of these boys and what they were doing, but we saw potential in them. We had constant meetings with them.

“They would use a container on the field to hide behind when they had their stone-throwing sessions with the Spoilt Brat gang.”

And the school drop-out rate is a huge concern in the community.

Children as young as 12 who had dropped out of school due to gang activity were now playing soccer.

“I was in Grade 4 when I left school,” said one boy.

Claasen said many of the boys feared for their lives. “They are wanted by the rival gang. Many of these children have to be careful when they walk to school.”

Cupido’s son, Joshua Cupido, 21, was in Matric two years ago and had to be escorted to school by his mother after he was stabbed - despite not being a gang member.

“They stabbed him on his way to school one day and, since that day, I decided I would escort him to and from school. My son was never part of the gang. Today, Joshua is the captain of the team.

Former K-Way member Ameer van Heerden, 19, is proud of their achievements.

“Many people didn't stand with us because we did what was not right. We used to throw stones there,” he said, pointing to the field.

“Many of our friends started to use drugs. We are very proud of ourselves now because we have made a change. I always used to challenge the adults.

“We can also make a change in our lives.”

Another is Xavier Muggels, 19, who has two bullets lodged in his side and still manages to play soccer.

“The doctors could not remove the two bullets, but I still manage to play soccer,” he said.

Muggels is the goalkeeper for the team.

Cupido said they hosted matches and tournaments every Sunday. They are now preparing for a Youth Day tournament and are in need of assistance in upgrading the field.

“We are having meetings with the ward councillor, Washiela Harris, who has been fantastic and assisted us in clearing the field, but we need to discuss the upgrade of the field,” she said.

“On June 16, we will be hosting a huge event and are in need of beverages and food for the children.”

Both Claasen and Cupido also run a soup kitchen in the community.

The resourceful boys had also managed to build their own wooden goalposts.

Ward councillor, Washiela Harris said she was supporting the youth but that City protocols also have to be adhered and that she would be assisting them: “The Pakhuis issue where the youth are playing in the park, I told the leaders, they need to follow city protocol before making use of the field.

“I said a meeting will need to be held and make an application via their NPO to make use of the park and I will be assisting them in the process.

“We want our youth to participate in such games but the City process also adhered to it and we need to approach parks and recreation and can the Pakhuis park be used for the youth to play on the park and as the ward councillor I will give my approval.

“I would like the youth to belong to a registered soccer club so that scouts can come out and I will support them as the councillor.

“I want them to do the proper way if Law Enforcement stops there so they can have a permit to show them and Jasmine and the others will be starting that process.”

