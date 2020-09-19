Strong police presence at the home of slain detective Charl Kinnear as Bheki Cele visits

CAPE TOWN - There was a strong police presence yesterday outside the home of slain top detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear as Police Minister Bheki Cele visited his home. Cele said that they will work on issues raised by Kinnear's family. “We have spoken to the family and who raised issues that we will work on and she (his wife Nicolette) and the family don’t expect her husband to just be a statistic. They want to know what happened and that is what we are going to work on, both internally and out there," he said. Kinnear was gunned down outside his home on Friday. On Saturday, Cele visited his wife Nicolette Kinnear and their two children at their Bishop Lavis home to offer his condolences. A strong police presence was visible throughout the morning from the Tactical Response Team as well as colleagues from the Anti-Gang Unit as tension remained high in the area.

Kinnear was well-known for his high profile investigations into organised crime in the province and had previously spoken out about the threats made against his life.

Cele praised Kinnear’s reputation and stellar work as an officer who was ranked first in the Western Cape and third in the country.

“It is clear that we have lost a good man. It’s not every day where you find the media saying this was the best of the best. Usually police are forever lambasted for doing ugly things that nobody appreciates,” he said.

Cele said he also briefed President Cyril Ramaphosa on the matter and said he would not hesitate to approach him for added man power if needed to help solve the murder.

IOL