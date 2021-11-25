Strong winds overturn one truck, police arrest 3 for hijacking another

Cape Town: Gale force winds have caused a truck to overturn near the Huguenot Tunnel which is now closed while traffic and rescue teams have been on scene since early this morning. Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, spokesperson for transport and public works MEC Daylin Mitchell, confirmed there were no injuries reported.

She said strong winds had caused the incident. “The Huguenot Tunnel is closed to heavy motor vehicles due to strong winds which caused a truck to overturn earlier today at the viaduct section. There were no injuries or fatalities. Light motor vehicles can still use the tunnel.” On Wednesday, the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, warned of strong winds reaching between 70 and 80km/h for the next few days.

She said: “The SA Weather Service has advised that Cape Town will experience damaging winds over the next few days. The forecast predicts strong to gale-force south-easterly to easterly winds (70 -80km/h) gusting between 90 and 100km/h). “The City’s services are on standby to deal with any impacts related to the predicted weather warning. Any weather-related emergencies can be directed to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480›7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.” In a separate incident involving a truck, three suspects were arrested during a hijacking.

This took place on Wednesday just after 2pm in Mbekweni in Paarl when three suspects hijacked a delivery truck and took money and the cellphone of the staff before fleeing in a VW Polo. Police spokesperson Sergeant Dawood Suliman said the driver had followed the suspects and flagged down police who were in the area. “The quick reaction of police resulted in the arrest of three suspects shortly after a truck was hijacked in Mbekweni. On Wednesday, a meat delivery truck was hijacked in Mbekweni, Paarl, by three unknown armed suspects who demanded money and cellphones from the workers. The suspects used a crowbar to remove a safe with cash from the truck, then fled in a white VW Polo .