Students turn to crowdfunding for varsity fees

THANDILE KONCO Cape Town - Inspired by the national #FeesMustfall protests across the country, South Africa has seen a surge in academic crowdfunding initiatives. Following a halt in NSFAS funding and an increase in university fees, many students have turned to crowdfunding platforms for financial aid. Johannes Manganyi is completing his final year in Mechanical engineering at the University of Johannesburg and successfully crowdfunded through Feenix. He is now able to complete his studies debt free.

“I advise struggling students to crowdfund through crowdfunding platforms, this way you are sure that you will not be taken advantage of or made to feel vulnerable.

“Furthermore, donors will be sure that they are donating to an honest and transparent cause.”

Asanda Nobebe, who is now an intern at Dice Advisory Services, says that she was able to complete her postgraduate diploma in Integrated Water Resource Management through crowdfunding.

She explained that crowdfunding is challenging, as it is not a bursary.

You need to be consistent to get your story heard.

“Crowdfunding requires effort.

“It is similar to the school trip fundraising we would do in primary school.

“You need to get R40, so you collect R5 coins from different people to accumulate the money.

“Crowdfunding is exactly like that.

“A little really goes a long way, and the small amounts really accumulate quickly.”

Nobebe says that she is eternally grateful to the donors that funded her education, and is urging all South Africans to unify help where they can.

Through crowdfunding you are able to support an initiative in helping students graduate and contribute positively to society.

Backabuddy is a well known crowdfunding platform, having raised about R236 823 760.64 for several crowdfunding causes.

Catherine Du Plooy, an employee at the organisation says that crowdfunding can be a great way for students to raise funds for specific needs they have, registration fees or perhaps tuition fees.

It is however dependent on their networking abilities and how well they market their campaign and engage with the donors who contribute.

Weekend Argus