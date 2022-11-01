Suspects arrested for over R1million worth of abalone

Two men have been nabbed for the possession of R1.17m worth of abalone in Kuilsriver. The two men aged 38 and 43 were arrested on Monday during an intelligence-driven operation by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in Bellville, Crime Intelligence and Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment.

Zinzi Hani, a spokesperson for the Hawks, said the suspects were arrested at Soneike in Kuilsriver after the team acted on information about a vehicle which was suspected to be transporting abalone. “The men were caught in possession of abalone weighing more than 638 kilograms with an estimated street value of over R1.17m. “The suspects were charged with illegal possession of abalone and they are expected to appear before the Kuilsriver Magistrates’ Court (on) 2 November 2022,” said Hani.

This comes two months after a Chinese national, Lifu Chen pleaded guilty to charges of illegal possession and transporting of abalone worth R1.4million at Blue Downs Magistrate Court. Chen was further charged in terms of the Immigration Act and received a wholly suspended sentence of 36 months imprisonment with an option to pay a R50 000 fine for illegal possession of abalone. Chen was caught during a search and seizure operation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team together with Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DEFF) in the Kraaifontein area near Mikpunt in August.