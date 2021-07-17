Suspension of train services leaves Cape Town commuters in limbo
Cape Town - Metrorail has suspended train services across the region due to an unprecedented number of Covid- 19 infections among critical operations employees.
Suspension of the train services will continue throughout the weekend.
Metrorail commuter Aminata Dialukusua said that the suspension was an inconvenience to her because taking alternative transport is risky.
“Corona infection is inevitable, and we cannot escape it, but we can go around it and find other alternatives, such as they can employ more workers for cases such as this. I am a single mother of two kids living in Lakeside. My only form of transport to get to work is by train. I have to walk long distances late at night after work to stand at bus stops, which I have no money for. I've been getting to work late, and if I lose my job, I don't know where else I would get money to feed my three kids.”
“I have been unable to get to work, and when I do go to work, I have to spend extra money on Uber because taxis are not an option due to the violence that has been going on. Among all the things that are going on, why does transportation have to be a challenge as well?” said Dialukusua.
Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said that two issues have contributed to the forced temporary suspension of the train service for this afternoon and tomorrow:
“The first is an unprecedented number of critical train operations employees (drivers, guards and control officers) being affected by exposure to Covid-19 positive cases and having to follow the necessary precautionary measures, including the sanitising of facilities; and the second issue is the prevailing security situation in the Province that has adversely impacted staff transport options, exacerbating the situation.”
“Both issues should improve over the weekend and we will inform commuters as soon as we are able to restore services safely,” said Scott.
Contingency plans will include disinfecting and cleaning of facilities throughout the weekend, and arrangements to continue services will be communicated once confirmed.
