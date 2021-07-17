Suspension of train services leaves Cape Town commuters in limbo

Metrorail commuter Aminata Dialukusua said that the suspension was an inconvenience to her because taking alternative transport is risky.

“Corona infection is inevitable, and we cannot escape it, but we can go around it and find other alternatives, such as they can employ more workers for cases such as this. I am a single mother of two kids living in Lakeside. My only form of transport to get to work is by train. I have to walk long distances late at night after work to stand at bus stops, which I have no money for. I've been getting to work late, and if I lose my job, I don't know where else I would get money to feed my three kids.”

“I have been unable to get to work, and when I do go to work, I have to spend extra money on Uber because taxis are not an option due to the violence that has been going on. Among all the things that are going on, why does transportation have to be a challenge as well?” said Dialukusua.