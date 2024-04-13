Table View residents continue their plight over proposed development of land

Cape Town - Eight years and 384 objections from Table View residents later, including an appeal, did not dissuade the Municipal Planning Tribunal (MPT) from approving a high-value housing project called MillView Development. The developers went live on their Facebook page this week to announce they had been given the green light.

However, the City said this week that it can confirm no building plan application has been received/submitted as yet and could not comment on the advertising of the development by private developers. The area has been designated for several three-storey and four-storey blocks of flats. Via their Facebook page titled: MillView Cape Town they wrote: “After 8 years of thorough planning and numerous appeals, we’re thrilled to announce that Millview has finally been approved and given the green light to proceed.

“Despite attempts from certain individuals who have opposed the development for eight years, we’d like to clarify the following points: The City Council has officially approved the development. The water use licence has been issued. The development will consist of high-value housing and not low-cost housing.The land restitution process was well-documented and legally awarded. “With over 700 enquiries in the first few days alone, it’s evident that there is a significant demand for quality housing. “If you’re interested, please reach out to us at [email protected]. The website will be live by April 18th.”

This week, Weekend Argus attempted to gain comments from the owners/ developers via Facebook pages sales department, email and phone calls but there was no response. Residents, represented by the Greater Table View Action Forum (GTAF), showcased their disgruntlement from the onset that the provincial government had sold land zoned for two schools and the price tag had been far less than the market value. GTAF members also took to the Facebook page to air their concerns.

The land had been transferred by the National Department of Rural Development and Land Reform to the Flandorp Family Property Trust as part of a settlement of a land restitution claim. According to a previous report in the Cape Argus, the Flandorp family had lost their properties in Goodwood, Parow and Elsies River during apartheid forced removals. When questioned about the development, Eddie Andrews, the City's deputy mayor and mayco member for spatial planning and environment, said applications were submitted to enable the development of 337 flats, nine group houses and 16 single residential dwelling houses. He said the Municipal Planning Tribunal (MPT) considered the objections, but approved the applications subject to conditions.

“Public Participation: 384 objections were received. These were considered by the decision-makers in deciding on the applications. “The planning appeals advisory panel thoroughly considered the matter and recommended to the executive mayor in his capacity as the appeal authority that the appeals be dismissed. The executive mayor considered the matter and after considerate assessment, decided to dismiss the appeals and approve the application. “The executive mayor's decision is well reasoned and poised to withstand scrutiny. The decision was made on the May 8 last year.”

The residents also said a sewerage plant development would pose various issues, such as requiring industrial generators to provide backup power, including greater use of water, and would need diesel fuel storage which would be too close to schools and the residential area. But Andrews said the alternative sewer package plant is necessary as the Potsdam WasteWater Treatment Works (PWWTW) could not accommodate the proposed development, prior to completion of its upgrading. “The relevant water use licences have to be obtained by the owners and must form part of the building plan submission,” he explained.

“The points that are raised in the email are not new and have already been considered by the decision-makers.” The Greater TableView Action Forum (GTAF) told Weekend Argus they felt the public participation and appeals were unfair. “It shows that the Western Cape government tried to give away more land than they should, they said.

“They were stopped by the courts and then they gave it away anyway. The balance of land was sold for a sum of R150 000 for a provision of access and an access road that was never put in as a condition of sale. And it was never acted on by the land claimant. “It shows how doors have been opened by every level of government to ensure development goes ahead. It also shows how local objections were ignored or were not even sought. “We have the MPT report which then ignores the City's environmental management department's recommendation that the wastewater treatment plant was not advised. This comment was altered. The applicant was able to lobby the city official to have them change their opinion.