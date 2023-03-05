As tensions escalate over the GO GEORGE feud, a local taxi association is coming to terms with the murder of their chairperson, Welele Mbudede. After receiving strange phone calls, the victim was gunned down in an apparent hit.

Uncedo Taxi Association head, Mbudede, 60, died in a hail of bullets as he arrived in his Thembalethu home in George. His killing came just hours after a petrol bomb was tossed at a GO GEORGE bus, injuring 14 people in Pacaltsdorp. Mbudede had been travelling from Cape Town with friend and colleague, Nyanisile Siyona. earlier that day.

“He kept receiving calls from people who asked him where he was and when he would arrive in George. “I found that odd, and told him I would rather drive so he could take care of what he needed to over the phone. He didn’t even tell me who the person on the other end was,” Siyona said. “We went our separate ways around 8.30pm and then after that I have no idea what happened. I received a call telling me that he was shot and killed.”

Siyona, who is the chairperson for the Eden Region, said it was not the first time the victim had received threats. “Before the shooting, we were driving from Cape Town and he received a call from the police and they said if he was in George he must get out of the area as they obtained information that there were people trying to kill him. “At the time we were in Mossel Bay and we were told to go to the police station and wait until we were cleared to go.

“Nothing happened when we went back to George.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said Thembalethu police were investigating cases of murder and attempted murder after a 60-year-old man was fatally wounded outside his residence about 8.45 pm on Wednesday, March 1. “Preliminary investigation on scene reveals that the victim and a family member were outside of the residence at Zone 6 in Thembalethu, George, when two men fired several rounds at them.

“The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was later declared dead by paramedics on scene. The second victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and received medical care. The assailants fled the scene and are still at large.” Spies added the motive for the attack is yet to be established and forms part of the ongoing police probe and all leads are being followed up. Uncedo Taxi Association secretary, Vuyani Kahlule, said they were saddened by the “senseless” killing.

“We are not sure about what happened. No one really knows as he was alone at the time. “We will allow the police to do their investigation so we can also find out why he was killed.” Meanwhile, Santaco deputy chairperson Nceba Enge said they were clueless when it comes to the murder and the GO GEORGE project.

“We allowed the associations to take lead on the project so we can’t say the shooting is related to it or not. “But I can assure the public that there is no taxi-related violence in George and we will try to get to the bottom of this and liaise with the association so we can work with the government.” GO GEORGE buses were attacked on Wednesday just hours before a taxi boss was killed. l FILE George Municipality confirmed the petrol bombing incident which took place on the morning of the shooting.

GO GEORGE manager Morné Lakay said all routes remained fully operational. “The (George Integrated Public Transport Network) GIPTN regrets the incident and will assist the police with information and CCTV footage to bring the perpetrators to book. “The bus service in the area and all other routes remain fully operational.”

George executive mayor, Alderman Leon van Wyk, on behalf of the George Municipality and George Council, strongly condemned this morning’s incident in Pacaltsdorp where a petrol bomb was thrown into a bus carrying passengers. “It is incomprehensible that anyone would want to injure members of the public on their way to work, just to make a statement of whichever kind. The GO GEORGE bus service provides an essential service to our community and passengers should feel safe using the municipality’s public bus service. “From our side, we will do everything we can to help GO GEORGE and the GIPTN to get to the bottom of this matter.