Taxi boss’s family reels after fatal shooting

Cape Town - The family of the slain Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) president are hoping that the law will take its course. Victor Wiwi and Sibusiso Masana were shot and killed while another taxi owner sustained gunshot wounds. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Nyanga police are investigating a double murder and an attempted murder after a shooting incident earlier this week, on the off-ramp of Borcherds Quarry near Nyanga. Speaking on behalf of the family, Sibongile Lusani said they do not have any details of what happened, they only know that Wiwi was shot. “When we got to hospital he was not speaking so we don’t know what might have caused or who did this to him, we will let the law play its course,” he said.

Wiwi leaves behind his wife, four children and his only brother.

Lusani said the family was dependent on him on a lot of things.

“We always looked to him for protection but now this happened we don’t know what we’ll do now, we are deeply hurt but there is nothing we can do, these things do happen,” he said.

Van Wyk said according to reports City’s Metro Police came across the vehicle standing next to the road.

“They stopped and found a 48-year-old man inside a silver Toyota Fortuner deceased, a 57-year-old man outside the vehicle injured and another 57-year-old man transported to a nearby hospital where he later died due to injuries sustained,” said Van Wyk.

He added that police detectives are pursuing the suspects involved in the incident.

Cata spokesperson Mandla Hermanus said they are dismayed and saddened by the murder of their president.

“We condemn this brutal killing of our leader in the strongest possible terms. We urge the law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in order to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to book,” he said.

Hermanus called on their members to remain calm and to provide any information that may assist the authorities in their investigations.

He added that the loss will be felt by many in the transportation industry in the Western Cape.

Provincial spokesperson for South African National Taxi Association Council (Santaco) Nazeem Abdurahman said, Wiwi’s passing has robbed the taxi industry of his commitment and important contribution he gave working with them and other taxi associations.

“He was indeed a servant leader, and was completely committed towards building peace and ending violence in our industry. We have been working with the government to collaboratively support important progress in public transport,” said Abdurahman.

He extended their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends as well as the membership of Cata.

Rural Development and Land Reform Deputy Minister, Mcebisi Skwatsha, said during his visit to the family he knew the deceased very well and he just could not go visit his family.

He said they worked together for a long time and the last time they saw each other was not long ago because they were spearheading the fight against Covid-19.

Skwatsha said the relevant government departments must do all they can to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

In an unrelated incident, another taxi owner was shot and killed in Ravensmead on Thursday evening.

Van Wyk said Ravensmead police are investigating cases of murder, two attempted murders and robbery after a shooting incident on Thursday in Donegal Avenue, Connaught Estate.

He said according to reports police attended a complaint of shooting and on their arrival at the scene they found the 44-year-old victim sitting in a Toyota Avanza with gunshot wounds to his body.

“Two girls aged 5 and 12 were also injured and taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage,” he said.

He added that police detectives are following up on all leads.

Ravensmead Community Police Forum secretary Jack Feris said they are saddened about the alarming and unacceptable violence in the community, which has escalated that even innocent children get caught in the crossfire.

He said the police are investigating and they call on police to leave no stone unturned and get to the bottom of the incident.

Weekend Argus