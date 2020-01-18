Teacher’s long journey to success









Sisipho Mngqikana, Sizolwethu Sithebe and Reabetsoe Nketsi were some of the pupils Inge Neethling, second left, taught last year. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Giving up was never an option for Inge Neethling. She failed matric in 2009, re-wrote her National Senior Certificate supplementary exams in 2010 and failed again. She then went back to school, for a full year in 2011 and achieved a bachelor’s pass (50% and above in four designated subjects). In 2016, the 27-year-old graduated with a BEd degree at UWC. Today, the Worcester resident is a teacher at Victoria Park Primary School. “I was struggling with my subject content and was too shy to speak out. I was afraid of judgment as I was one of the ‘bright pupils’. The work became more difficult for me to cope with. My attitude towards my academics became very negative. I also thought I would never fail and didn’t see the need to study for exams. “I went back to school because it was my only other option at the time. I always had a vision to become someone in life. I have always dreamt of graduating from a university and having a degree. I didn’t want to settle for anything less.”

Neethling attended Esselen Park Senior Secondary School but changed schools in 2011. This saw her repeating Grade 12 at Worcester Gymnasium.

“I changed schools because I didn’t want to be laughed at or judged by the pupils at my previous school. I felt joy, happiness, relief and immense excitement when I matriculated.”

“My main motivation was my parents’ support and that I kept my end goal in mind. I also prayed a lot.”

Not only did Neethling’s dream come true, she was also part of the Golden Key Honour Society at UWC, an international NPO which identifies excellence in academics, leadership skills and community involvement.

“I chose teaching because I wanted to give back to children. I wanted to be like the teachers who helped me through my journey. I wanted to play an important role in children’s lives and be part of a bigger cause. I wanted to use my story to help motivate pupils.

“My expectations for the new year is to be a better teacher and to handle possible challenges with great positivity. I also intend to possibly further my studies,”said Neethling, whose message to those in a similar position is to never give up.

“This is not the end of your road and it doesn’t define who you are. There is a second chance, even a third. You just have to keep the faith and stay strong,” she added.

Her father, Stephen, said: “I would describe her as a go-getter, intelligent, funny at times, hard-working and can be a very stubborn child.”

“Her 2009 matric results came as a huge shock. It is difficult to describe, but it was almost like a death in the family. We cried, we couldn’t sleep or eat properly and we were heartbroken for weeks, if not months.

“As the weeks and months went past, I asked her during the course of 2010 if she would like to go to school again. She said yes and I informed my wife that I’m going to apply to a former model C school in the area. The rest is history. I love her from the bottom of my heart and would do anything for her as I would for my other children.”

