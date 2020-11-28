Teen biker laps up enduro challenge

Cape Town - Tristan Hedgcock, 14, was in a class of his own this season after he was crowned the overall winner in the 85cc class at the CSMX Regional Enduro Series and the South African Enduro Championships. Enduro is a form of motorcycling run on extended cross-country and off-road courses. Both events were raced over the 2020 season, which started in January and ended earlier this month. Races are approximately two hours and in that time riders have to complete as many laps as possible. The rider with the most laps wins the race. Tristan Hedgcock was in a class of his own this season. Tristan said riders do require massive endurance and fitness as racing a motorcycle for that length of time in rugged terrain is gruelling.

“My fitness and the coaching I received from my father, Graham, allowed me the opportunity to perform exceptionally well. However, the competition was tough and I could not back off at any time.The lockdown did not affect me as I was able to gym and train way more as we had loads of extra free time. I trained in my garden, which has a small outdoor gym, and every day I made a fitness training video and posted it on Instagram,” he said.

Tristan credits his parents for all the help and support over the years.

“I was introduced to the sport at a young age as my father raced for most of his life. There was no chance I was going to let him have all the fun and I decided to join him. Next year I am moving up a class and I want to master the bigger, heavier bike. This will help me compete in one of the toughest Enduros in the world in 2022,” he added.

Graham Hedgcock said: “Tristan’s entire training regime focuses predominantly on techniques required in hard enduro, and it has really made the world of difference over the season. He is calm under pressure and has a big-match temperament which is why he is one of the best enduro riders in the world.”

Weekend Argus