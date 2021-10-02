Teen’s shoe-cleaning business amazes community

Cape Town - Mfuleni teen Junior Dyasi has amazed his family and community by single-handedly turning his parent’s vacant garage into a booming shoe-cleaning business. The 16-year-old was only in Grade 9 when he started his shoe-cleaning business.

The optimistic teenager said the business idea struck him in the beginning of 2019, on an errand in town where he noticed just how dirty and damaged people’s shoes were. Dyasi said he researched how to wash shoes and which chemicals and soaps to use which would preserve materials, he started his business. What started as a slow business in the beginning of the pandemic, with Dyasi only obtaining a few shoes a month, has since progressed into a booming business in recent months.

“I am passionate about what I do, and being my own boss. “Shoes and cleanliness say a lot about us as people, and I enjoy putting smiles on people’s faces. “I would like to encourage young people to start making their own money, you’re not too young.

“Start now, start small.” The Grade 11 pupil at Mfuleni Secondary School said the business journey was not an easy one, and included fallouts with previous business partners. This led him to revamp his business and start anew, with the help of a mentor.

Dyasi described the owner of Sneaker Spa, Siya Gocini, as his older brother, mentor and business adviser. Gocini launched a shoe-cleaning business named Sneaker Spa in Langa after he lost his job during the pandemic. Junior Dyasi, 16, owns a shoe-cleaning business in Mfuleni. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) He stated that when he was approached by a nervous Dyasi, he felt obligated to coach him.

“Junior seemed inspired by the work I was doing, mainly because it is community-based and passion-driven. “With the little experience and knowledge that I had, I taught him the basics of how to apply cleaning products to shoes and how to use them for the best results.” Junior Dyasi, 16, owns a shoe cleaning business in Mfuleni. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Gocini said that he was pleased to see how dedicated and determined Dyasi was while working under his wing.

He further assisted him with growing his brand and clientele. Dyasi’s doting mother, Sandiswa Dyasi, said her son continues to be a good example to peers and siblings. She explained that she was in disbelief that her son found the will to generate an income and assist his family during the difficulties of the pandemic.

Junior Dyasi, 16, owns a shoe cleaning business in Mfuleni. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Junior’s proud father, Mthuthuzeli Dyasi, expressed joy for his son’s growing business and said that his son had always shown integrity and ambition from a young age. “My son has always been a craftsman with a good work ethic, he’s a hard worker. “Even though he’s still in school he is able to assist us where we fall short at home, he is helpful.