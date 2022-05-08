Third suspect arrested in Hillary Gardee slaying

A third suspect has been arrested for the murder of Hillary Gardee, according to the police. Police already arrested two other suspects and booked them with counts of murder.

According to media reports the suspects are high profile figures. Col. Donald Mdhluli, spokesperson for the police, says the two people were this past weekend arrested in Mbombela (Nelspruit). "It is encouraging and as we said earlier, there were still people of interest who we’re interviewing," said Lt. Gen. Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, provincial police commissioner.

"Through our investigation, which is still ongoing, we obtained information and we believe these two people are the real suspects." The two join the 39-year-old suspect who was arrested in Schoemansdal on Friday. "More suspects could possibly be arrested as the investigation into the 28-year-old's murder unfolds," Mdhluli added.

Gardee was laid to rest in Nelspruit on Saturday. IOL previously reported that Gardee’s body was found outside Mbombela (Nelspruit) in Mpumalanga on May 3. She was last seen on Friday (29 April 2022) at the local Spar supermarket.

