South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries were left stranded after the Kuilsrivier Post Office was robbed of an undisclosed amount on Thursday morning. Police used yellow tape to cordon off the entrance to the building along Van Riebeeck road in Kuilsriver. This resulted in people joining other beneficiaries in long queues in the area. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Three Post Office branches have been hit by armed robbers on Thursday, with suspects making off with undisclosed amounts of cash.



Kuilsriver Post Office was robbed at around 7am on Thursday, followed by the Kenilworth Main Road Post Office at 8am, according to police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.





A few hours later at 10am, Hout Bay Post Office was hit, again by armed robbers.





Today is the first of the month, which means the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant money would have been available for collection by grant beneficiaries at Post Office branches.





A media statement from the Hout Bay police station commander said that they were following all leads to pursue the culprits.





"A suspect entered the Post Office in Hout Bay and threatened the employees with a firearm," the statement read. "He left the Post office with an undisclosed amount of cash. A Bantam bakkie was found abandoned close to the crime scene. No arrests have been made as yet."

Rwexana described a similar modus operandi for the two earlier robberies at Kuilsriver and Kenilworth Post Office branches. She said police detectives were on the scene at Kenilworth combing for clues. "Three armed men entered the premises and threatened the complainants and fled the scene with undisclosed amount of money," she said. "No injuries or shooting reported during the incident." In the Kuilsriver robbery, Rwexana said there were four suspects. "Four armed men entered the premises and robbed an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported in during this incident. Police detectives are following up on leads in order to bring those responsible to book."

Weekend Argus