Three W Cape politicians on ‘hitlist’

ANC councillors in the Thee­waterskloof region have been warned that their lives are in danger after it emerged that their names appear on a so-called hit list. Local municipal security is understood to be concerned that those behind the hitlist might be prepared to target ANC individuals “execution-

style” said the source. The mayor of Theewaterskloof, Karel Papier, said he was aware of the so-called hit list and would reinforce the municipality’s security measures when it comes to Mayco members. “We will definitely follow the procedures to beef up our security of the Mayco team,” said Papier.

“We will inform the SAPS about the threats and take it from there to secure our safety.” Papier, who was formerly part of the DA, denied the allegations that the PA members who drafted the list. One of the members on the hit list does not have bodyguards, while the Mayco team have protection, the Weekend Argus was told.

ANC speaker for Theewaterskloof Derek Appel is on the list along with two Mayco members, Weekend Argus can reveal. Appel told Weekend Argus that he is aware of such a list but he was not sure who compiled it. “This is frightening but something of major concern,” he said. In a leaked audio recording, that Weekend Argus obtained, a female ANC member was warned to be cautious.

“I ask that you be in a safe place, please, please,” a man is heard saying. “You are not the first one to (be targeted). But I will not discuss other people’s business. You are not the first one who was meant to be killed, the other one was killed the other year,” the man said on the voice note. “They killed that person?” the woman asked. “Yes,” the man responded.

Appel said he had been aware of this recording. The deputy chairperson of the PA in the Western Cape, Sammy Claassen, said there were “serious allegations” and referred all enquiries to the party’s head structures. Theewaterskloof is a minority coalition government constituted by the ANC with the PA. This coalition agreement is supported by the Good Party.